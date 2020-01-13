A 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard could be coming soon

Apple filed for what appears to be a new MacBook with the Eurasian Economic Commission’s database. It's rumored to be a 13-inch MacBook Pro, packing a Magic Keyboard - the same kind in the 16-inch MacBook Pro that dropped in late 2019.

Among a number of filings, a product labeled A2289 stands out as a “portable personal computer” running macOS 10.15. 9to5Mac says there's no guarantee this is a 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it would make sense as a follow-up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro released this past November.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Ever since we've gotten our hands on the Magic Keyboard, we've hoped Apple would replace the dreaded butterfly keys on smaller MacBook Pro models. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo correctly predicted a new keyboard would debut on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Kuo also forecasted that the scissor switch keyboard would come to the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2020.

In the past EEC filings have hinted at new Apple products soon before their release, like the 9.7-inch iPad before it was announced in March 2018. So it could mean a second MacBook with a Magic Keyboard may soon see the light of day.