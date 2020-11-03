When you think of Adobe, the first thing that springs to mind is probably the software provider's suite of design and editing tools—Adobe Creative Cloud. But did you know that toolkit comes with an added cloud storage solution, too? So, what is Adobe cloud storage?

In this article, we explain how Adobe's built-in storage facility is one of the best cloud storage options for people using Adobe products. Read on to find out whether Adobe cloud storage has everything you need to support your projects, or if you need to look elsewhere.

How do I get Adobe cloud storage?

Adobe cloud storage is only available to Creative Cloud users and comes with your subscription. This makes it very easy to store information on the cloud after creating new projects using Adobe software, but it limits who can benefit from it.

Storage space and prices vary depending on the package you go for, so before signing up, make sure you read the details of the price plans carefully and manage your expectations accordingly.

How much does it cost?

The cheapest plan, InCopy, costs $4.99 per month and includes 100 GB of storage space. This basic plan is targeted at writers and editors. Comparatively, the lowest priced photography editing plan, Photography, costs $9.99 per month and includes 20 GB of storage, with the option to increase storage to 1 TB for $19.99 per month.

It's also possible on either plan to upgrade your storage limit to 2 TB, 5 TB, or 10 TB for an additional monthly cost.

How does it work?

Although Adobe cloud storage bears the company name, the technology that powers it isn't Adobe's. Instead, the company outsourced its storage needs to an organization with far more experience in providing it, Amazon Web Services.

As a result, all of Adobe's cloud storage space is hosted with Amazon S3, and files built in the Creative Cloud are stored both locally and on the cloud. It's important to note that if at any point you decrease or withdraw your subscription, you could lose access to files that are not locally backed up after a period of 90 days.

Conclusion

Adobe isn’t a cloud storage expert, but the company is well aware of its customers’ need for storage solutions. In many ways, the company’s commitment to enabling users’ easy access to cloud storage services shows how important the technology has become.

If you are an Adobe customer, we’d recommend shopping around to determine whether you are getting enough storage with your Creative Cloud plan; if you are not, it could be less expensive to opt for another cloud storage provider rather than pay additional fees for expanding your allocation.