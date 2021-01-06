What can I watch with an Apple TV VPN?

Apple TV has been one of the most popular TV streaming devices for over ten years. With it, you can watch TV shows, movies, and sports on a range of streaming platforms. But when you combine it with an Apple TV VPN , there’s so much more great content you can watch.

Because a VPN allows you to change your geographic location on the Apple TV when connecting to a server abroad, you can stop geo-restrictions from limiting the content you're able to watch online.

While it’s certainly great news that you can get access to lots more TV shows and movies by using the best VPN , you might be wondering what content you can actually stream on Apple TV. in this article, we round up the best shows on a range of popular streaming services.

Best shows on Netflix US

Due to content restrictions, Netflix limits lots of TV shows and movies based on the geographic location of its users. But with the power of a VPN service, you can easily change your location to watch all your favorite Netflix content.

If you change your location to the US, you’ll be able to watch lots of exclusive content that's only available for American audiences. This includes the likes of The Office US, Parks and Recreation, Dexter, Twin Peaks, The Twilight Zone, The West Wing, The Great British Bake Off, and lots more.

Best shows on Netflix UK

Just like in the US, Netflix also has content that can only be watched by people who live in the UK. But if you're located in a different country, you’re able to access Netflix UK by connecting to a British VPN server.

Doing so will provide you access to lots of Netflix UK exclusives, including the likes of Doctor Who, I’m Alan Partridge, Only Fools and Horses, Fawlty Towers, Spaced, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, QI, Inside No. 9, Pride and Prejudice, and many others.

Best shows on BBC iPlayer

For Apple TV users who love British television, accessing BBC iPlayer is a must. It is, after all, the BBC’s premier streaming platform and is home to some of the most iconic UK TV shows.

Unfortunately, you need to be living in the UK to be able to access BBC iPlayer. However, by using an iPlayer VPN, you can trick it into thinking you’re in Britain. Then, you’ll be able to watch shows like EastEnders, Cuckoo, Gavin & Stacey, The Royle Family, We Are Who We Are, The Vicar of Dibley, Mrs. Brown’s Boys, The Young Offenders, Drag Race UK, and tons of other great British television shows.

Best shows on Hulu

While BBC iPlayer is a great streaming platform for watching UK TV shows, Hulu is perfect if you want to watch some of the best American TV series.

Hulu is only available for US residents, and while a VPN can allow you to access it on your Apple TV in other countries, you’ll be asked to sign up with an American credit card. So, a VPN is only really handy for US Hulu subscribers who travel abroad.

Either way, Hulu offers some excellent shows, including Shameless, Your Honor, The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, 90 Day Fiance, Family Guy, Grey’s Anatomy, Bob’s Burgers, and plenty more.

Best shows on Peacock

Peacock is a popular US streaming service offered by NBCUniversal and Comcast. It has lots of critically-acclaimed and popular exclusive TV shows on offer, including Anthony, Black Boys, Madagascar: A Little Wind, and more.

We're big fans of Peacock thanks to its excellent free tier – although only those in the US will be able to access it. That's why you'll need a Peacock VPN to change your locations.

Best shows on Amazon Prime

Amazon also provides one of the world’s most popular TV streaming services, called Prime Video. A VPN for Apple TV will enable you to watch Prime exclusives like Fleabag, Homecoming, Bosch, The Grand Tour, Good Omens, The Man In The High Castle, Goliath, and more.

Which VPN do we recommend for Apple TV?

