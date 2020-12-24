Best last-minute gaming gift ideas 2020

There’s no such thing as a "perfect gaming setup." As a result, gaming enthusiasts are always on the lookout for ways to update their existing gear and that's precisely what makes finding the right gift so complicated. So why not make your fellow gaming friend's (or your own) life a little bit easier?

Here are some of the most useful gaming gift ideas for both console and PC gamers that we could find. Not only are they affordable, but they're also powerful enough to make a big difference in your current gaming setup.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X

Any avid gamer will tell you that having a decent headset makes you a better player (trust me). The SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X is one of the best gaming headsets currently available. With wireless connectivity, long battery life and a comfortable design, the Arctic 7P/7X is guaranteed to impress. It’s also compatible with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and even your mobile device, making it one of the most versatile gifts on this list.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S

Those that have been lucky enough to snag a next-gen Xbox at launch have found that it really doesn't take much effort to fill up your built-in storage. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can quickly use up almost 200GB. At the moment, the PlayStation 5 doesn’t allow you to store unused games on external SSDs. However, for loved ones that currently own an Xbox Series X or S, you can help them escape the stress of having to delete one game to play another by gifting them a Seagate Storage Expansion Card. The expandable storage solution boosts the Xbox with an additional 1TB, so your friends will never have to dread the possibility of running out of storage.

Xbox Rechargeable Battery

If there’s anything on this list that can be considered a "must-buy," this is it. Microsoft's curious decision to carry on their trend of powering Xbox Series X/S controllers with AA batteries makes the MS Rechargeable Battery a great choice for any Xbox gamer. Instead of panicking and turning the entire house upside down in search of more disposable batteries every time their controller dies, your loved ones will be able to simply connect their controller to a USB-C cable and carry on gaming as normal.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a perfect gift for anyone who spends a significant amount of time playing on the Switch. Although the console’s native Joy-Con controllers are great for more casual multiplayer games, the Switch Pro Controller is the optimal choice for more intensive games such as Rocket League and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. With a D-pad, bigger buttons and a more comfortable grip, the Switch Pro Controller can give you more functionality and control over your gaming experience. Simply put: It's one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy.

Samsung 860 EVO SSD 500GB

Forget hard disk drives, the future is SSD. With the performance boosts that come with SSD storage, no modern PC gaming setup can ever be complete without one. Compared to older HDD storage, the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD offers a much quicker and more efficient storage solution by cutting down time spent waiting for your PC to boot up. This will also significantly reduce game loading times, though this will mean that you'll have less time to read helpful loading screen tips (who am I kidding, they're almost never useful).

Razer Basilisk Essential

Speaking from personal experience, an unresponsive mouse can and will ruin any gaming experience, so if you’re in search of a good gift, a reliable gaming mouse is the way to go. The Razer Basilisk Essential is a great mid-range gaming mouse that features the usual two main clickers, as well as a scroll-wheel down-click and a button that allows you to switch between five adjustable mouse sensitivity settings. Now, I’m not saying it’ll definitely make you a better in-game sniper, but I’m also not saying that it won’t.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

Similar to a mouse, no PC gaming set up is complete without a good gaming keyboard (literally, you won’t be able to game without one). Not all keyboards are the same, but you can never go wrong with the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition. In our Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition review, we found its high durability and instant key response time invaluable and you'll understand precisely why the Huntsman is often the first-choice for professional gamers as soon as your fingers hit the keyboard.

Corsair ST100 RGB

If you’re anything like me, you hate it when your trusty gaming headset is just lying around and getting tangled. The Corsair ST100 RGB headset stand offers a very easy fix to this problem, and a good-looking one to boot. With customizable RGB lighting, 7.1 virtual surround sound capabilities and dual USB ports, this stand can provide both an aesthetic and functional boost to most PC gaming setups.

Nanoleaf Shapes

Sometimes gaming is not just about functionality, but also the aesthetics of your overall setup. After all, there’s nothing cooler than making your gamestation look like Cyberpunk 2077 ’s Night City (too soon?). Nanoleaf Shapes comes with nine hexagonal tiles and seven tile linkers that allow you to put the light panels together like puzzle pieces. As we mentioned in our Nanoleaf Shapes review , the kit is funky and incredibly intuitive to use. Did I mention that it’s also controllable through your favorite smarthome assistants?

Logitech C920 HD Pro

If you’re thinking about joining the growing streaming community, we’re certainly not here to stop you. 2020 was a good year for gaming streamers, so if you or your loved ones have been inspired to try it out, there’s no need to commit to spending a fortune on insanely expensive equipment — all you really need to start off is a good webcam. The Logitech C920 HD Pro is just that. With crisp 1080p video quality at 30fps, this sleek device is bound to become a necessity in your streaming setup. A collapsible green screen and ring light can also be great gift options for beginner streamers!