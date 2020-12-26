The best sofa in a box you can buy on Boxing Day

In some ways, the new sofa in a box revolution isn’t new: Ikea has long advocated the benefits of flat-packed furniture. But the best sofa in a box models have dramatically raised the bar. These high-end, custom-crafted couches are delivered to your door in conveniently sized boxes - so you don’t need to worry about cramped hallways or awkward stairs - and can be assembled in less than five minutes with no tools.

They’re comfortable, come in a range of colours - using the latest quality materials, including stain-resistant fabric - and they arrive quickly. Very quickly, in the case of UK company Swyft - within 24 hours. Many sofa in a box brands are also socially and environmentally conscious, using sustainable resources and recyclable packaging, or partnering with tree-planting charities.

Like the new wave of mattress in a box models, the best sofa in a box couches come with free delivery and a risk-free trial. If you’re not satisfied with the one you choose, you can return it. So if you’re looking to do a spot of convenient and safe sofa shopping this holiday period, read on for the best sofas in a box you can buy in the UK

(Image credit: Snug)

1. Snug The Big Chill sofa Snuggle into this comfortable couch in a box Size: 2 or 3 seater | Width: 162cm or 210cm | Material: velvet or polyester | Colours: 6 | Assembles in: 3 mins | Delivery and returns: free | Trial period: 30 days | Vegan friendly: yes | Frame guarantee: 5 years | RRP: £769 - £939 See the Big Chill at Snug from £769 Stain resistant Two different sizes Choice of three leg materials Could have more colours

The Big Chill is a chunky self-assembly sofa from UK company Snug. Available in either a two or three-seater version, this high quality flat-packed sofa comes in six different colourways - blush coral, forest green velvet, mid grey, navy velvet, taupe velvet or teal. You can also choose between three different modern-style legs: metal, or black or brown wooden options. Whichever legs you choose, they’re designed to be extra supportive - kids can jump on the Big Chill and it’ll remain sturdy.

Made from pocket springs and foam fibre, the Big Chill sofa in a box is designed to be extremely comfortable. The fabric is vegan and it’s stain resistant too, so if you have an accidental spill you can just wipe it off. The cushion covers are removable to make cleaning easier. However, bear in mind the velvet fabric doesn’t have the same added stain resistance as the polyester fabrics, so will need a little extra love if you have a spillage.

Delivery is fast and free to the UK mainland on weekdays. Both the two seater and three seater versions come in three boxes, and you get a 30-day risk free trial period to make sure you love it. (Keep hold of the boxes so you can return it - free - if you need to. If the original packaging isn’t available you can put it in alternative packaging, but you’ll be charged a £60 repackaging fee.)

(Image credit: Swyft)

2. Swyft Model 02 sofa Elegant, high-end and it'll arrive in 24 hours Size: 2 or 3 seater | Width: 175cm or 205cm | Material: velvet or linen | Colours: 7 | Assembles in: 5 minutes | Delivery and returns: free | Trial period: 100 days | Frame guarantee: 15 years | RRP: £1,095-£1,195 See the Model 02 at Swyft from £1,195 Looks great Super-fast 24-hr delivery 100-day trial Not cheap

The Swyft Model 02 sofa brings classic mid-century styling into the 21st century, with a smooth slot-together system that enables it to be delivered in three easy-to-move boxes. Available in two-seater and three-seater versions, the Model 02 sits on a solid wood plinth, and boasts beautiful seam and piped detailing. It comes with two bolster cushions included and all the fabric is coated with a stain-resistant treatment, so it’s suitable for homes with kids or pets.

Swyft claims the sofa can be put together in just five minutes. Like the Big Chill sofa above, you don’t need tools: all Swyft sofas use bespoke fasteners that enable the different parts to click together.

However, where this sofa really stands out is Swift’s ultra-fast delivery: if you order before 1pm, you’ll get free 24-hour delivery. You also get an industry-leading 100-day trial to make sure it’s the best sofa in a box for you - and there’s a generous 15-year frame guarantee too.

(Image credit: Argos)

3. Argos Evie 2 sofa The best sofa in a box for lower budgets Size: 2 seater | Width: 143cm | Material: polyester | Colours: 2 | Available: click and collect | Trial period: none | Frame guarantee: 10 years | RRP: £200 See the Evie 2 at Argos for £200 Much cheaper Click and collect No trial period No three-seater option

The Evie 2 is a much cheaper sofa in the box that's available at Argos. This slim two-seater sofa has tapered legs and comes in just two colours: charcoal and natural. It promises to be quick and easy to assemble, and you can get hold of it quickly (if you have a car) because this one's click-and-collect. So no waiting for delivery...

Made from 100% polyester, the Evie 2 has removable seats with foam fibre wrap filling, and reversible cushions with fibre filling. It's professional clean only, as you might expect from the lower price, and it has a decent 10-year frame guarantee. Argos will cover manufacturing faults on frames, feet, arms, internal springs or webbing, and will arrange a repair, replacement, exchange or refund if needed.

The Evie 2 boasts an average of 4.4 out of 5 from over 700 user reviews on the Argos website. It isn't as high-quality as the Big Chill or Swyft Model 2 sofas above, but if you're looking for a more affordable sofa in a box, it's well worth considering.

Related content: