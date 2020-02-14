When will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be on digital streaming?

While there was a mixed reaction to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker its digital streaming release is highly anticipated — at least by those who don't have Disney Plus. So, when will you be able to buy it off Amazon, Apple, Google Play and the like?

Well, unfortunately we don't know the answer to that question yet. Though, we can say Disney Plus will be the exclusive streaming home for The Rise of Skywalker. Expect the digital release copy to arrive first, though, as that's how these things usually go, with Blu-ray and streaming coming later, in that order.

It typically takes 3-5 months for a movie to go from theaters to digital sales, so we're thinking early March is a good range for when Rise of Skywalker hits digital video on demand. Blu-rays follow a couple weeks later, so that would likely arrive in late March.

As for Disney Plus? Well, Disney's live action movies hit the streaming service about 6 months after their theatrical release, so I'd say to expect Rise of Skywalker to arrive on there in the early summer.

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Theatrical release: December 18, 2015

Blu-ray: Apr 05, 2016

Gap: Less than 4 months

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Theatrical release: December 16, 2016

Blu-ray: Apr 04, 2017

Gap: Less than 4 months

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Theatrical release: December 15, 2017

Blu-ray: Mar 27, 2018

Gap: Less than 4 months

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Theatrical Release: May 10, 2018

Blu-ray: Sep 25, 2018

Gap: Less than 4 months