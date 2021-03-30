Rick and Morty season 5 release date, trailer and Rick and Morty Day

Hold onto your Mr. Meeseeks', Rick and Morty season 5 finally has a release date — and a trailer too. Yes, in a new clip published online today, we saw our favorite dysfunctional Adult Swim family (and Jerry too) in a super-cut of scenes previewing the long-awaited episodes.

Thankfully, this wait won't be going on for too much longer, as only 1 year separates seasons 4 and 5 (much better than the 2 years we waited after season 3. Oh, and Adult Swim has announced a whole day dedicated to Rick and Morty — details below.

And if you're not ready to watch now, Rick and Morty seasons 1 through 4 are currently on HBO Max.

Rick and Morty season 5 hits Adult Swim on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 p.m. ET and PT. But that's just the crescendo of a big blitz to promote the show's return. That's Rick and Morty Day, and we've got more details below.

The WarnerMedia press release didn't provide more details, but we've got a hunch for how it will play out. We expect season 5 to be another batch of 10 episodes, aired in two halves. This is what season 4 did, airing 5 episodes across November and December 2019 and the back half in May 2020.

Rick and Morty season 5 trailer

Set to The White Stripes song "Blue Orchid," the Rick and Morty season 5 trailer starts with Rick and the Smith family in a too-haunted forest.

Then, before we know it there's an Aquaman knockoff who's a bit too sexual, lots of leather, a crashing space ship, Summer driving a spaceship with a sun attached to its rear bumper and a Voltron parody. Oh, and it seems like Mr. Poopybutthole, or one of his relatives, is also along for the ride.

Rick and Morty season 5: Rick and Morty Day

Adult Swim is declaring the Rick and Morty season 5 premiere day (Sunday, June 20) as "Rick and Morty Day."

Rick and Morty Day seems perfectly befitting of a show that mocked product placement in a series of endless Pringles ads: the press release states it will be "an out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social, kicking off the global premieres of the new season."