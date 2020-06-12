Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5: Trailer, release date and gameplay

At the PS5 event on June 11, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was one of the most exciting games revealed. Fans have been waiting for a new Ratchet & Clank game ever since the pretty-decent PS4 reboot in 2016. (There was also a feature-length animated Ratchet & Clank movie that year, but the less said about it, the better.) In this game, intergalactic adventurers Ratchet and Clank will jump from dimension to dimension in order to fight against the forces of recurring villain Dr. Nefarious, employing plenty of bizarre weaponry along the way.

Fans have been waiting for a new Ratchet & Clank game for a long time, particularly since up until 2016, the series got a new installment every year. Unlike many other annual series, though, the Ratchet & Clank games generally got better with each new installment. Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time was one of the finest action games on the PS3, bar none, and fans couldn’t help but be a little disappointed when Sony decided to reboot the franchise rather than continuing the story.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer and gameplay

However, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart may finally be able to reunite the two disparate story strands. Take a look at the trailer to see what we mean:

In this game, Ratchet and Clank (who seem to be from the reboot timeline) will jump across dimensions, traversing swamps, cities, pirate ships and perhaps even alternate realities where Ratchet is not the last of the Lombax race.

The dimension-hopping setup does two very clever things. First, it demonstrates just how quickly the PS5 can load entire levels. One of the key claims about the PS5 is that its custom SSD allows data to process much, much more quickly than on the PS4, and it seems that Rift Apart will take full advantage of that. In a gameplay demo after the trailer, we saw Ratchet and Clank fly through dimensional ports and wind up in huge levels almost instantaneously, which would have been difficult to accomplish on Sony’s current-gen hardware.

The second thing it does is give Insomniac a way to combine the reboot and original timelines — if they want to. While there’s no guarantee that the dimension-hopping mechanic will be a backdoor into the original Ratchet & Clank continuity, it would be easy enough to go that route, particularly as a mid-game twist or an after-credits teaser. While there’s nothing wrong with the rebooted story so far, many fans are probably eager to see what happened to the versions of Ratchet and Clank whom they’ve been following since 2002.

The gameplay reveal was pretty much what you’d expect a Ratchet & Clank game to be. In a small section of Rift Apart, Ratchet and Clank make their way through a city swarming with minions of Dr. Nefarious, from tiny, ankle-biting sand sharks, to bigger, gun-wielding goons. Ratchet took them on with a variety of clever guns and gadgets while running around the battlefield to gather nuts and bolts that act as currency. The dimension-hopping mechanic made things a little more unpredictable than usual, but it’s easy to see how this might let players traverse environments in a more exciting way than before.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, suggesting that it probably won’t be a launch title. (Don’t forgot: Insomniac is also working on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will likely come out right alongside the PS5.) As such, all we can do is wait for more info, and hope that the latest entry in this beloved series will live up to its legacy.