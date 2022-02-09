Nintendo Direct February live blog: All the news as it happens

It’s been four months since the last Nintendo Direct, which means that fans are about ready for some big news from the Big N. Today (Feb. 9), Nintendo will host a 40-minute Direct livestream. While we don’t know exactly which games Nintendo will discuss, the company claims that the focus of the presentation will be on “Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022.”

First things first: If you want to watch the Nintendo Direct livestream, you can tune into Nintendo’s official YouTube channel at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET/10 PM GMT today, February 9. We’ve also embedded a link below:

If you want more comprehensive information on the show, as well as our predictions for what we might see, be sure to check out our piece on How to Watch the Nintendo Direct February 2022 livestream.

There don’t appear to be any reliable leaks or hints about what Nintendo might show off today. As such, all we can do is wait until the presentation starts. When that happens, we’ll cover the latest news as it happens, right on this page. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute Nintendo Direct information.