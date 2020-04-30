Hurry! Garmin fitness tracker just dropped to $49

The Garmin Vivofit 4 is a budget fitness tracker that's perfect for people who want to lead a healthier lifestyle, but don't want to be overwhelmed with data. It's also great if you're looking for a fitness tracker deal that costs under $100.

For a limited time, Dell has the Garmin Vivofit 4 on sale for $49.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this fitness tracker. It's likely the cheapest fitness tracker deal we'll see till Amazon Prime Day later this summer.

Garmin Vivofit 4: was $79 now $49 @ Dell

The Garmin Vivofit 4 is an affordable, easy-to-use fitness tracker that can be worn 24/7. It runs on a coin cell battery, which means it requires no nightly charge. It's $30 off and one of the cheapest fitness trackers deals you'll find. View Deal

There are a few things worth nothing. The Garmin Vivofit 4 doesn't have a heart rate sensor, touch screen, or built-in GPS. However, it makes up for that with its 1-year coin battery and waterproof design.

In our Garmin Vivofit 4 review, we used our device to track steps, distance, calories burned, and active/workout minutes. In our tests, it did an excellent job of tracking our workouts. Surprisingly, it even did a good job of recording our non-cardio workouts. It works in conjunction with Garmin's Move IQ technology, which automatically detects what type of activity you're doing based on the movement of your wrist. You can also record workouts manually or enter them retroactively via the Garmin Connect app for iOS or Android.

At $50, the Garmin Vivofit 4 is perfect for casual users who don't want to be overwhelmed with confusing metrics.