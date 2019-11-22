Galaxy S11 renders show off a welcome design change

The Infinity-O hole-punch selfie camera on the Galaxy S10 is one of the most distinctive features of Samsung's handsets. It's also one of the most annoying, though not for the reason you'd think.

The issue isn't how good or bad the hole punch approach looks, but rather how awkward the placement of the lens makes your selfies. Samsung elected to stash the front-facing shooter in the top right corner of the screen across all its Galaxy S10 models, in contrast to the central placement found in the Galaxy Note 10. As a result, it's frustratingly difficult to take a self portrait from anything other than some unnatural, oblique angle.

Thankfully, Samsung may correct this oversight in time for the Galaxy S11, based on renders posted by Steve Hemmerstoffer (better known as @OnLeaks on Twitter) and 91Mobiles. The mockups indicate Samsung will take the same tack with its next flagship as it did with its latest phablet, by relocating the selfie camera to a dead-center position.

(Image credit: 91mobiles/@OnLeaks)

Overall, though, these images foretell a more evolutionary design upgrade for the S11. The bezels above and below the display might be a hair slimmer than those on the S10, but the difference is negligible and hard to see. And the lack of a fingerprint sensor on the back indicates Samsung will once again embed an ultrasonic scanner underneath the screen, just as it's done with its current flagships.

There's one thing you may notice that's missing from the package, and it's a concerning omission, to say the least. We don't see a headphone jack anywhere on these renders. With the S10 range, the 3.5-millimeter port lives to the left of the USB-C one, though Samsung nixed the jack on the Note 10 series due to space constraints. It's possible that was merely a preview of what's to come with the S11; conversely, it's possible the jack has been moved to the top edge, which is not visible in these images.

Around the back, you'll see a quad-lens rear camera module that almost looks like the Pixel 4's square stack, but elongated and with extra optics. We're hoping that Samsung doesn't merely tack on extra lenses, but also has a serious upgrade in store for the primary one. The firm's new 108-megapixel Isocell Bright HMX sensor would be a great place to start, as it's been rumored to debut in the S11 before.

Samsung tends to launch its Galaxy S devices relatively early in the year, usually by spring, so we're entering prime rumor season. Be sure to keep an eye on our hub for all things Galaxy S11 as we get closer to the spring, because the leaks will certainly ramp up over the coming weeks.