Galaxy S11 Plus will get 5000mAh battery to feed its massive power hunger

It looks like the Galaxy S11 Plus will have a notable battery upgrade. But if you are expecting a battery that last a lot longer than the previous S10 Plus, hold your horses because this phone is probably going to be one hungry Pac-Man.

This is less of a rumor and more a confirmed leak straight from the SafetyKorea South Korean certification database, as spotted by Dutch blog Galaxy Club. The record lists the SM-G988 smartphone — the S11+ model number — having a battery with a “typical capacity” of 5,000 mAh battery, and a “rated capacity” of 4,885 mAh. The first number means that, in most cases the battery will give you 5 Amperes of current in one hour. However, the rated capacity is the maximum battery power that Samsung claims.

According to Korean electronics industry publication The Elec, the battery size bump has been made possible thanks to a smaller package. The smaller package comes from a slimmer battery protection module, the component that makes sure that the battery doesn’t overcharge.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has a 4,100mAh battery. The device offered “superb battery life”, according to our Galaxy S10 Plus review: “The S10 Plus’ 4,100 mAh battery lasted an epic 12 hours and 35 minutes on our web surfing test, beating every major flagship phone in the last year.”

However, the Galaxy S11 Plus will be a completely different beast when it comes to power needs. The phone’s alleged 120Hz display will chomp on those watts at a much faster pace than the display on the S10 Plus, which is a Dynamic AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support and a lower 60Hz refresh rate.

The phone will also likely have 5G capability, so that’s another major battery drainer. On the positive side, it will allegedly feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a chip that is being manufactured with a 7 nanometers process, which will result in significant power savings.

We will have to test the actual battery life but it seems that Samsung’s bumping the battery size is a decision linked to all those battery taxing factors. The combination of bigger battery and more efficient processor may compensate for the power hungry 120Hz display and 5G connectivity to result in a phone that could at least match the previous S10 Plus' endurance.