iOS 14: How to pin a conversation in the Messages app

If you're like most iPhone users, you probably turn to Messages to stay in touch with the important people in your life. The iOS 14 update added a big improvement to Messages that makes it much easier to keep your most important conversations at the top of the app. You can now pin conversations so that they're always right there waiting for you when you launch Messages.

Not only does pinning a conversation in Messages keep it above all your other text messages, but Apple added some visual cues to let you know which pinned messages are active. If there's been a recent reply, tapback or someone's typing a message right now, that activity will appear in animated form above the pinned conversation. (And group conversations are even easier to identify now that iOS 14 lets you set a photo for a message group in Messages.)

You're able to pin up to nine conversation to the top of the messages app — both individual chats and group messages. Those pinned chats will be synced across all your Apple devices, via the Messages app in iOS, iPadOS and macOS. (You'll need to be running iPadOS 14 on your iPad and macOS Big Sur on your Mac for this feature to work there.)

Here's how to pin a conversation in the Messages app so that it's always close at hand.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Open the Messages app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Select the conversation you want to pin by swiping to the right.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the yellow pin icon that appears.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Your conversation is now pinned.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To unpin a conversation, tap and hold the pinned conversation's icon at the top of the screen. You can select Unpin from the pop-up menu that appears.