Why have I started snoring? A doctor responds

Snoring is one of the leading causes of sleep deprivation — for both the snorer and the person they share their bed with. If you’re a habitual snorer, you’re probably already accustomed to the way in which snoring can seriously diminish your sleep quality. But if you’ve recently started snoring, you’re likely wondering why.

Age, illness and pregnancy can all cause snoring. In this case, the best mattress for you will be one that supports a side sleeping position, which can alleviate snoring — albeit temporarily.

To coincide with Sleep Awareness Week 2024 , we spoke to Dr Raj Dasgupta, Chief Medical Advisor for Sleep Advisor , and Dr Shereen Lim, a Perth based dental specialist in airway health, to find out why we snore, what we can do about it, plus when snoring can be a symptom of something more serious.

Why have I started snoring?

Snoring can begin or worsen at any stage in our lives, but is closely linked to the following:

Pregnancy

Recent weight gain

Advancing age

Nasal congestion

Alcohol consumption

Sleep position

"If you've noticed a recent increase in the amount you are snoring, it might be linked to factors like your sleep position, recent weight gain, or having nasal congestion,”explains Dr Raj. “Lifestyle habits such as drinking alcohol or smoking before bed can also impact how much you snore.”

(Image credit: Getty)

In addition to the above factors, snoring also becomes more common as we advance in age. This is due to a gradual loosening of the throat muscles. In women, menopause related hormonal changes can cause a spike in snoring.

“[Snoring] becomes more apparent with age due to weight gain, reduced tone of the tongue and other throat muscles, and hormonal changes,” says Dr Lim.

What causes snoring during pregnancy?

Snoring is prevalent during pregnancy. “Snoring can start or worsen during pregnancy due to fluid retention, weight gain, hormonal changes, and changes in blood flow that may increase nasal congestion,” explains Dr Lim.

But while we can be quick to dismiss snoring as a mere annoyance, Dr Lim urges those who have started snoring during their pregnancy to discuss it with their obstetrician.

“Snoring associated with Obstructive Sleep Apnea during pregnancy has been linked to increased risk of high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, pre-term births, and low birth weight babies,” she explains. “It is worth discussing any snoring with your obstetrician.”

What happens when we snore

To find out why you’ve started snoring, it’s a good idea to gain a better understanding of exactly what happens when you snore. “Snoring is a sign of increased resistance to airflow as it passes through a narrowing in our nose and throat,” says Dr Lim, who explains that the narrowing is related to a combination of:

Snoring is one of the biggest red flags of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Dr Shereen Lim

• swelling inside the airway: such as nasal congestion, enlarged adenoids and tonsils, or fat deposits accumulating in the tongue and throat.

• small jaws: which represent the other framework of the airway, floor of the nose, or housing for the tongue.

• reduced muscle tone: floppiness of the airway that occurs during sleep, in addition to open mouth breathing, muscle relaxants including alcohol, or menopause related hormonal changes.

(Image credit: Getty)

When snoring is cause for concern

“Snoring itself is generally normal, but if it becomes excessively loud, includes choking sounds, or leaves you feeling extremely tired the next day, these could all indicate that the snoring is indicative of a more serious sleep problem,” explains Dr Raj.

Loud snoring, especially when in conjunction with choking and gasping and daytime lethargy, is a key symptom of sleep apnea. "Snoring is one of the biggest red flags of a largely undiagnosed condition called Obstructive Sleep Apnea," says Dr Lim. "This is characterized by repeated obstructions of the airway and drops in oxygenation.

If you think you could have sleep apnea, seek advice from your doctor. If left untreated, sleep apnea can leave sufferers at an increased risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular problems, including high blood pressure stroke.