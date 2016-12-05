Tom's Guide Holiday SpecTechular: Watch for a Chance to Win

The holidays are almost upon us, which means that your time to get that OMG! gift for the techie in your life is running out. The Tom's Guide team feels your gift-giving conundrum and wants to lend a hand. In addition to our massive gift guide and holiday tech deals, we're doing a tech giveaway.

Starting today (Dec. 5) until Dec. 23, we'll be giving away one awesome tech gift a day in our Holiday SpecTECHular. From the year's must-have toys, fitness gear and even a laptop, everyday is your chance to win something that's -- well, spectacular.

MORE: The 25 Best Tech Products of 2016

So how do you enter to win? Here's the fun part. Every day we'll be doing a live video on our Facebook page, demoing the gift that's up for grabs for the day. All you have to do is watch the video, click 'Like' and voila! you're entered to win. We'll be selecting the week's winners on Friday and announcing them on Monday, so be sure to check back at the beginning of the week to see if you've netted yourself some sweet holiday tech swag.

In the meantime, check out the giveaway rules and stay tuned and may your holiday be loaded of sweet, sweet tech.