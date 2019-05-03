Sonic the Hedgehog Getting a Makeover After Movie Backlash

Sonic the Hedgehog needs a makeover.

Earlier this week, the first trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie premiered. It showed Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) running fast around the world and in direct competition with Mr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey. It was supposed to get fans excited about the film before it premieres in November. But it did nothing of the sort.

Before long, people were taking to Twitter, forums, and elsewhere to complain about the way Sonic looked. They said he didn't look like the character in the games and cartoons. They specifically complained about the character in the movie's eyes, teeth, and general look. They didn't think it was a proper homage to an iconic character that has played a major role in the gaming industry for decades.

In a rather surprising move on Thursday afternoon, the film's director Jeff Fowler responded to the complaints. He said that he and those who have worked on the film said "the message is loud and clear...you aren't happy with the design and you want changes. It's going to happen."

Fowler's promise didn't make mention of when the film might actually be released. Before the trailer premiered, it was slated for a November release. And as of this writing, it still is. But whether that can change remains to be seen.

After all, most films that feature human characters alongside graphical characters can take years to make. And changing a character this late in the game is no small task. First, the filmmakers will need to change Sonic's design and then apply that design change across every scene the character is in. And since Sonic is the star, that might be nearly all of them.

So, what might change in the character? For one, it would appear that the series' fans want to see improvements to the character's face, including the teeth and eyes. They might also want a body design that more closely resembles what you'd find in Sonic games.

We don't know quite yet what we'll get from the film, but look for much more on this before the movie premieres later this year.