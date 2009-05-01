10 Google Tricks You Didn't Know About

Put Twitter In Your Search Results

This hack is just so simple I'm surprised that it took until March 2009 for someone to create it. In my business (that'd be journalism), knowing what's going on is the name of the game. So that means I have to keep on top of all the latest trends, buzz and all that jazz. One of the best things about Twitter is the ability to search for what people are talking about right now, so why isn't this integrated into Google? Thanks to a Greasemonkeyscript, it is now. Twitter search results will appear at the top of your search page if you install this script.