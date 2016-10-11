Best Gift Cards to Buy for Others

Fandango

Remember the good old days when you could see a first-run movie for under $8 and never worry about your show being sold out? Fandango is the leading online movie ticket store, so your giftees can return somewhat to those days, and go see their most-anticipated films and buy popcorn with a gift card. We recommend purchasing a $50 card, which is just enough for two people to go to a 3D matinee and buy a couple of drinks.