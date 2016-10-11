Best Gift Cards to Buy for Others
Amazon Gift Card
Almost as good as cash, an Amazon gift card provides access to millions of items, ranging from food to digital videos to gaming PCs. Since Amazon prices are often the best and Prime members get free shipping, everyone can find something they want on the world's leading e-tailer.
Seamless (Starting at $10)
If you know nothing else about your giftees, you know that they eat food every day. The ultimate delivery service, Seamless lets you order from local restaurants on your computer or phone, without making any calls. The service is available in 16 states plus the District of Columbia, so be sure to check the list of available cities before buying.
Newegg (Starting at $10)
Amazon may be the best general-purpose e-tailer, but Newegg has a great selection of electronics and a stronger selection of computer components. If your giftees like to build computers or always need some kind of special wire or adapter, they'll love getting a Newegg card.
Google Play (Starting at $10)
If your friend owns an Android phone or tablet, a Google Play gift card makes a fantastic present. With Play credit, you can not only purchase any of a million apps, but also buy videos, songs, e-books or gadgets, such as a Chromecast or Nexus 6P.
ThinkGeek (Starting at $10)
From superhero-themed socks to "Star Trek" garden gnomes and car chargers that look like R2-D2, ThinkGeek has any gift that genre fans or computer nerds could possibly want. There are so many awesome presents here that you might have a hard time finding the best ones for your friends and family. That's why a gift certificate, ranging from $10 to $250 in value, is such a great choice.
Steam Gift Certificates (Starting at $20)
With thousands of PC and Mac games, Steam is the leading store for downloadable entertainment. The service offers over 3,500 games, so your friend or relative can get AAA titles like No Man's Sky or Grand Theft Auto 5 or more casual fare like Rocket League. Cards are available in $20, $50 and $100 denominations.
Beer of the Month Club
Variety is the spice of life and, if you give this gift card, you can add a lot of spice (and some hops) to a friend's year. For $47.95, your giftee will get a different U.S. or international microbrewed beer delivered for each of 12 months.
PlayStation Plus Membership
If your friends own a PlayStation 4, you can help them supercharge their gaming experience with a gift subscription to PlayStation Plus. A $49.99 annual membership will let your giftees play lots of free games, participate in PS4's online gaming community and get discounts on other titles at the PlayStation store.
Fandango
Remember the good old days when you could see a first-run movie for under $8 and never worry about your show being sold out? Fandango is the leading online movie ticket store, so your giftees can return somewhat to those days, and go see their most-anticipated films and buy popcorn with a gift card. We recommend purchasing a $50 card, which is just enough for two people to go to a 3D matinee and buy a couple of drinks.
Spafinder Wellness 365 (Starting at $50)
If your giftee is a busy parent, a weekend athlete or just someone who's under a lot of stress, there's nothing like a massage to help release the tension. With a Spafinder Wellness 365 gift card, your friend can get anything from a whole day of pampering to a simple facial.
Spotify ($60 for 6 months)
Spotify is the leading music-streaming service for a reason. The "all you can eat" service has more than 30 million songs you can listen to commercial free or download to your device for offline use. You'll find full or nearly full catalogs for most of the world's popular artists on Spotify, with brand-new releases added all the time. For $60, you get a six-month subscription.
Blue Apron
If your friends like to cook, but hate going to the supermarket or combing through recipe books, then they'll love Blue Apron. For $69.92 for a week, the service delivers all the ingredients you need to cook great meals for a family of four, including detailed recipes based on your dietary preferences.
Amazon Prime Membership
The best gifts are those you need but would never buy for yourself. If your friends use Amazon (and who doesn't?) but haven't spent the money to join Prime, giving annual memberships will make their lives easier. Not only will they receive most of their orders in two days, without paying shipping, but they'll also gain access to tons of free Amazon video, music and book services.
Marvel Unlimited Plus
A fantastic gift for comic book fans of all ages, Marvel Unlimited Plus provides access to over 17,000 of the publisher's comics in digital form for a year. You can even download about 12 comics at once for off-line viewing. You also get discounts on Marvel merchandise and some nice extras, like a limited-edition action figure, three exclusive variant comics and a two-pin collectible set.
My Face on a Figure
If you're looking for a truly unique and entertaining gift, you can take this one at face value. Get your friend a $100 gift card to My Face on a Figure, a web service that takes a 2D photo of someone's torso and then creates an action figure based on it. Your figure can have any of dozens of costumes, including those of a superhero, pro wrestler, bride or soldier.