New York Comic Con Cosplay Gallery 2015

New York Comic Con 2015

New York Comic Con 2015 was an opportunity for talented cosplayers to showcase their favorite characters from video games, books, movies, TV shows and comic books. There was a costume to suit every taste, whether you wanted to see cunning parkour artists from Assassin's Creed, colorful wizards from Harry Potter, powerful superheroes from Marvel Comics or even cult classics from The Simpsons. Here are some of the best costumes that Tom's Guide captured at NYCC 2015.