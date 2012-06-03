What to Expect at E3 2012

Microsoft: New AAA Titles

One thing is certain: Microsoft is not devoting its press conference to next-gen. There might be a teaser of some sort for the next Xbox, but E3 2012 is all about software, services, and Kinect.

Two major titles will be shown off at Microsoft's presser: Halo 4 and Gears of War 4 (which is going to be a prequel of some kind). The former was announced at E3 2011, so it's no secret that we're going to see gameplay this time around. Gears of War 4, on the other hand, was initially teased only a few days ago. Nothing is known about the game thus far, but you can b certain that Epic Games will be showing it off, along with the Unreal Engine 4 (likely a separate demo) come Monday.