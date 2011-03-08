Strange Bugs: When Computers Drop The Ball
Android and the Battery
It’s a well-known fact that after a certain period of time, the batteries that power our beloved cell phones have a tendency to perform less well than when we first bought them. But this is just ridiculous - are we supposed to believe that this Android phone really needs to be connected to an external power source when its battery is still 90% full?
Internet Explorer Says Hello!
An electronic banner that was supposed to welcome visitors to the “Shanghai World Expo” in 2010 seemed to have a few small problems. For example, instead of being greeted by a friendly message, guests were heralded by a gigantic vision of Internet Explorer.
A BSOD at La Défense
At “La Défense,” a region of Paris, the electronic notice boards are directly linked to computers that send images for the boards to display. In this particular case, the computer sent a magnificent blue screen for all to see.
A Crashed Billboard
There’s nothing surprising about the fact that this electronic billboard in Asia runs Windows. It was a little astonishing, however, to see it displaying system errors instead of its normal advertisements …
Excel Cannot Close Excel
A wonderful example of a catch-22 from Microsoft Office Excel – this Excel error message has kindly informed us that it is unable to close the program Microsoft Excel…
No Coke Today
This Coca-Cola vending machine seems pretty darn tech-savvy: instead of buttons, it has a touchscreen on the front, giving customers a high tech way to select their drinks of choice. There’s one teensy problem, however: this type of machine crashes a lot more easily than the good ol’ button-driven kind.
HP Hates Printing
You would think that printers, by their very design, would love to print. Apparently not – this HP printer has no problem sharing its true feelings with the world: “I HATE PRINTING!”
The Poor Little Mac Hurt Itself…
“OUCH!!!” According to this error screen, this Mac seems to have hurt itself while running a test.
An ATM That Uses Windows
Unfortunately, ATMs are not spared from inopportune computer problems, and when they strike, it’s the customer who suffers. Here, an ATM asks us to install some new software in order to continue with our financial transactions.
ImgBurn Is Getting Impatient…
This burn software from ImgBurn really needs to get a sense of humor. If a user clicks on “cancel” while burning, and then clicks on cancel again during the lengthy loading period that precedes a complete cancellation, a very angry window will appear that says, “Please be patient, I heard you the first time!” Well, excuse us!
Canceling When There’s Nothing to Cancel
The iPhone is loaded with a little-known, and therefore little-used, function: if you shake the phone while typing, the text on your screen will be completely erased. However, if you do the same thing while no text is present, a very strange message will appear on your screen… “Nothing to Cancel; Cancel”
Keyboard or No Keyboard?
This Mac has a few small problems with recognizing a non-Apple Bluetooth keyboard. In fact, it seems to have a full-on interior conflict going on in this particular case. It announces that it is not connected to a keyboard, and then says in the next sentence that it has been successfully connected to a keyboard…
An Extraordinary Resolution
This Windows program is clearly an optimist with regards to the capacities of the computer upon which it is installed. Here, it advises the user to switch to the “optimal” resolution of 33792 x 19206 pixels. Yeah, maybe on a 350-inch screen…
No Panorama? Really?
This GPS application for iPhone, which is supposed to alert users to the fact that they are in a location that would benefit from the panoramic setting if they want to use the camera function, seems to have a little issue with the South of France. It can’t seem to find the panoramic view that’s right in front of it.
Consultant or Nothing
The VMware Fusion site apparently refuses to believe that customers who want to register their work on the site could possibly be anything other than consultants.
A Truly Secret Question
When the site of this American host asks you to secure your account with a secret question, it apparently means really secret. So secret, the customer himself might not even know what the answer is…
South Africa or Bust!
If you live in South Africa, you’ll have no problem creating an account on this site. If you live anywhere else… you might have to move to South Africa.
No More Spaces
Apparently the parking lots near Piccadilly Circus in London were so full that they crashed the electronic notice boards! The number of spaces left is…“System Fault.”
Times Square Has Crashed
Ah, Times Square… the
Windows CE: Inception Edition
Here’s what happens when you attempt to launch a Windows CE emulator while you’re already using a Windows CE emulator… The program won’t let you do it: “You just had to try, didn’t you?”