New Smartphones at MWC 2011
Sony Ericsson Play
This is the much anticipated PlayStation phone: it runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and sports a slide-out game controller. It will be found on Verizon this spring but no pricing info is yet available. Sony says 50 games will be available by the launch date--with the potential to play back at 60 frames per second. The phone sports a 1GHz Snapdragon processor, 5MP camera, 4-inch 854x480 multitouch screen, and will last for 5 and a half hours, according to Sony.
Sony Ericsson Pro
This is Sony's buttoned-down business Android. It runs Gingerbread, features that 1GHz Snapdragon CPU, but has a full slider QWERTY keyboard (that's what makes it professional, you know). The company is calling this one out for its impressive battery life (31 hours standby, 7 hours talk time). The other notable specs: 3.7-inch screen, and an HDMI connector. Look for this one in late spring in black, red, or silver.
Sony Ericsson Arc
This new touchscreen Android 2.3 phone from Sony is being lauded at MWC for its lovely curves. It has an enormous 4.30inch screen with a resolution of 480x854, and a powerful 8.1MP camera (with auto-focus and LED flash) that can shoot 720p HD video. Sony didn't offer up an estimated release date for the U.S. for this phone.
Sony Ericsson Neo
We think this is the most full-featured fashionable phone in Sony Ericsson's arsenal this year. The Gingerbread-touting Neo boasts a 3.7-inch display, 1GHz Snapdragon processor, built-in HDMI port, 8.1MP camera with another 2MP camera on the front, MicroSD slot, FM radio, and accelerometer. The phone is expected in the US by April, and will come in a deep red, silver, and a shimmery blue.
Samsung Galaxy S II
Fancy-shmancy Gingerbread: the Samsung Galaxy S II can record 1080p video via its 8mp rear camera with LED flash. It also has a 2MP front camera. Inside, you'll find 1GB of RAM and a 1GHz dual core processor. There's a 4.3-inch touch screen, too. Generally, we like Samsung's Android topcoat, called Touchwiz UI. The textured surface on this phone's backside isn't bad either.
Acer Iconia Smart
The Acer Iconia Smart is a big one: 4.8 inch screen with a resolution of 1024x480--that's a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio. Though it has multitouch, with a screen this big you might not have to pinch and zoom quite as much. This Gingerbread Android phone has an 8mp camera on board, Flash Player 10.1 and all the usual connectivity options. We don't know when we'll see this one in the U.S.
Acer Liquid MT
This is not the beefiest phone on offer at MWC. The Liquid MT from Acer (we think the MT is some sort of abbreviation for "metal" since it has a nearly all-metal body) will land on the cheaper side of the Android spectrum. It runs 2.2 (Froyo), has a 3.6-inch display, and a 5mp autofocus camera. There's a lower-powered Snapdragon CPU, too. You can't see it in this picture but there are three LEDs at the top of the phone that notify you about new messages, the status of the battery, and missed calls. We love notification systems that don't require you to look at the phone's screen.
LG Optimus 3D
What you can't see in this picture: a stereoscopic 5MP 3D camera (two lenses) on the back. It records 720p HD 3D video and stills, and comes with 3D games, too. LG's Optimus 3D screen displays true 3D without glasses....what sight for sore eyes. Pricing and availability is unknown. The camera on the front is, sadly, just a regular camera.
HTC Incredible S
Remember Verizon's Droid Incredible? This one isn't too different--but it has an S attached to its name. Other differences include a unibody aluminum shell, and an absence of physical buttons on the front. There's a 4-inch screen, and an 8MP camera rear camera with 1.3MP front-facing camera. We don't know what carrier this phone will arrive at, or when it will arrive at all--it could be destined for non-US markets.
HTC Desire S
What's the difference between the Desire and the Desire S from HTC? A new body, for one--its aluminum unibody now. The S has a front-facing camera now, and will ship with Gingerbread 2.4 at some point near the middle of 2011--which carrier is still up in the air. This phone has a 3.7-inch 800x400 screen, 768MB of RAM and an MSM8255 processor.
HTC Wildfire S
Android to the masses! The Wildfire S is the new Wildfire. Upgrades include a 3.2-inch 320x480 screen, Gingerbread OS, and a 5MP camera. Its petite and comes in lavender, gray, and black. A mere 600Mhz processor lives inside, but for the right price, this phone will rock a budget-minded person's pocket. We don't know when this phone will arrive in the U.S., or on which carrier.
HTC ChaCha
For the Facebook addicts among us, HTC brings fourth two attractive phones, the ChaCha and the Salsa. ChaCha is slightly curved inward and should be a good fit for a celebutant with a Crackberry addiction. The QWERTY keyboard looks quite ergonomic. There's a front camera and a rear camera (5MP) for video chat and photos/videos. The screen is only 2.6-inches big but it vividly displays all Facebook activity, as evidenced by the Facebook button on the lower right hand side of the phone. It blinks to say "Update!" It knows when you've done something share-able, like take a photograph or listening to music. When you pull up a friend's contact info, the phone spits back their latest details from Facebook. The phone runs Android Gingerbread 2.3. The phone will be available in the US "later this year."
HTC Salsa
Salsa goes deep on Facebook, but without the dependable QWERTY keyboard of the ChaCha phone. Instead, it has a 3.4-inch touch screen. It also has two cameras, and runs Gingerbread 2.3. Find it in the U.S. "later this year."