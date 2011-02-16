New Smartphones at MWC 2011

HTC ChaCha

For the Facebook addicts among us, HTC brings fourth two attractive phones, the ChaCha and the Salsa. ChaCha is slightly curved inward and should be a good fit for a celebutant with a Crackberry addiction. The QWERTY keyboard looks quite ergonomic. There's a front camera and a rear camera (5MP) for video chat and photos/videos. The screen is only 2.6-inches big but it vividly displays all Facebook activity, as evidenced by the Facebook button on the lower right hand side of the phone. It blinks to say "Update!" It knows when you've done something share-able, like take a photograph or listening to music. When you pull up a friend's contact info, the phone spits back their latest details from Facebook. The phone runs Android Gingerbread 2.3. The phone will be available in the US "later this year."