In Pictures: E3 2010

SixSense, Razer True Motion Controls

When Sony revealed Move, we weren’t that impressed. SixSense, a small company working with Razer on a magnetic-based motion control system, has nearly completed and fine-tuned their device to provide the best motion controls we’ve ever seen. Not only is it one-to-one with no post processing, the lag time currently sits around 7ms, compared to the half-second of Kinect or Move. And, SixSense spokespeople say, that’s only for the current hardware. They expect to get it down to 2ms by the product launch this holiday season.