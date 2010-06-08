Post Jobsnote Wrap-Up: Winners and Losers

Upsetting the Status Quo

Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs took the stage Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, to do what he does best: lay out Apple’s plans for the newest and coolest upgrades to its wealth of technology products.

Apple once had three major events per year: MacWorld was held in both east coast and west coast venues (traditionally New York and San Francisco) in the winter, and the WWDC (World Wide Developer’s Conference) was held in San Francisco in the summer. Over recent years, Apple dropped participation in the east coast MacWorld, and later also dropped out of the west coast MacWorld. This leaves one event, the WWDC Keynote address, as Steve Job’s best annual opportunity to impress the press and the public.

While the rest of the technology media tells you that Jobs and Apple made an impressive appearance (something you could have safely assumed), I’d like to take a different approach: an analysis of how the WWDC 2010 Keynote will effect Apple’s many customers, cohorts, and competitors. Who won, and who lost?