In Pictures: PAX East Gadgets and Gear

PlayOn Video Streaming

Watching video on your PS3 or Xbox 360 is limited at best, with Netflix and a watered-down version of YouTube being the exceptions. PlayOn is changing that with it's online service that pipes a plethora of online video content to the aforementioned consoles through your PC. Pay a one-time $40 license fee, and video from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, CBS and others will stream right to your console. On the PS3, PlayOn streams video right into the XMB interface, and lists the content by provider and then alphabetically, by channel, category, etc. For Netflix, you need an account, but once you're logged in, PlayOn does a better job or organizing than the actual Netflix software, like be able to (gasp) sort your queue alphabetically! PlayOn's software is already available, and the one-time $40 fee is a bargain in our eyes.