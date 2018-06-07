Best of Computex 2018: The Top New Tech

Best Innovation: Asus ROG Phone

Asus was all about making a splash at Computex 2018, and the ROG Phone helped set the pace. An overclocked mobile gaming beast, the ROG Phone was the talk of the show. Looking to get in on the immense popularity of games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite, the company has released a phone designed to handle the rigors of playing and streaming games. For instance, to preserve as much of that precious screen real estate, haptic sensors on the top of the phone act as virtual shoulder triggers. And thanks to specialized accessories, the phone can mirror its screen to a larger panel and offer a dual-screen experience, depending on the use. The ROG Phone has captured the imagination of gamers around the world; now it's up to Asus to turn this vision into a killer final product.

Credit: Tom’s Guide