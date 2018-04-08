9 Great Games from PAX East 2018
PAX East isn’t just a great place to meet new friends and take in fascinating panels. This fan-centric gaming convention is one of the best ways for East Coast residents to see — and play — some of the industry’s most exciting new games. At PAX East 2018, we went hands-on with everything from remastered favorites, to quirky indie adventures, to big-budget expansions in beloved franchises. Here are nine upcoming games that will almost surely keep you busy until PAX West rolls around this fall.Credit: Blizzard
Dark Souls: Remastered (Switch)
You may have already played Dark Souls, but have you ever played it while commuting to work or traveling on a plane?Dark Souls: Remastered will be out for PC and consoles in May, but the Nintendo Switch version of the game offers perhaps the most interesting extra feature. For the first time, players will be able to play Dark Souls as a handheld title, complete with 720p resolution and a 30-fps frame rate. The game plays smoothly on a small screen, although we wouldn’t hold out much hope for your Switch if you wind up chucking it across the room in frustration. The game costs $60 and will launch on May 25.Credit: Bandai Namco
Dead Cells
If, for some sadistic reason, Castlevania was never quite difficult enough for you, there’s always Dead Cells. This roguelike side-scroller casts you as an undead warrior with a simple mission: make our way through a dungeon and defeat deadly bosses on your way. There are, however, a few complications: the dungeon map changes radically every time you die — and dying also robs you of your hard-earned equipment and most of your upgrades. The trick to Dead Cells is to invest in upgrades that last through multiple playthroughs, and learn from your mistakes as you take on the game’s creative enemies. Dead Cells will launch on May 10 for PC and consoles, and cost $20.Credit: Motion Twin
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
I’m not sure who was clamoring for a mashup of The Legend of Zelda and Dynasty Warriors, but I should thank that person, because Hyrule Warriors is a compulsively playable action game. In Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, you’ll take control of a multitude of characters from the Zelda franchise, including Link, Zelda, Ganon and Impa as they play through a whole new story that sees the kingdom of Hyrule engaged in a full-scale war. The game’s Switch port will include Wind Waker content from the 3DS version, as well as Breath of the Wild-inspired outfits for both Link and Zelda. The game costs $60 and will come out on May 28.Credit: Nintendo
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
Travis Touchdown, protagonist of the No More Heroes series, may be a big fan of video games, but that doesn’t mean he wants to live in one. In Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, a co-op top-down action game for the Switch, players control Travis and sometimes-ally Bad Man as they find themselves zapped into a variety of video game worlds. Naturally, their first reaction is to slice and dice every enemy that comes their way with beam swords. Travis Strikes Again’s over-the-top violence and humor are sure to elicit a few wry smiles when the game launches later this year.Credit: Marvelous Entertainment
Phantom Doctrine
Do you like the strategic gameplay of XCOM, but wish that the game’s story was a little more down to Earth? Enter Phantom Doctrine: a tactical espionage game set during the Cold War. Phantom Doctrine casts you as a spymaster who must dispatch special agents all around the world, trying to unravel a conspiracy that could shake the foundations of international politics forever. In your base, you can recruit and train agents from just about any country with a spy agency, while strategic missions may require you to tail other agents, capture enemies or escape from hostile situations. The game will be out later this year for PC and consoles.Credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment
Quake Champions
Have you had more than your fill of teamwork-based character shooters, where everyone has to work together, and taking down opponents is often ancillary to your victory conditions? Well, Quake Champions is here to remind you what made old-school competitive shooters so much fun. There are different character models, true, but the game is about one thing and one thing only: running and gunning as fast as you can, taking down every other player who crosses your path along the way. Old-school simplicity and slick new graphics combine to make Quake Champions pure, chaotic fun. The game is currently in early access, but will be free-to-play when it launches.Credit: Bethesda
Semblance
Fun fact: Semblance will be the first African-developed game to ever appear on a Nintendo platform. Even without that pedigree, the game would still be worth checking out for its unconventional take on the side-scroller genre. Billed by its creators as "The first real platformer," Semblance isn't just about jumping from platform to platform; it's about manipulating the entire world around you in the process. Taking control of Squish, a tiny purple blob, you'll solve tricky environmental puzzles as you evade lasers and spiked traps. The game will be out later this year for PC and consoles (Switch included, of course). Credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Switch)
Gamers have already killed their fair share of Nazis in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, but now they can kill Nazis anyplace, anytime. Wolfenstein II on the Nintendo Switch is the exact same adventure from the PC, Xbox One and PS4, but now available in a convenient handheld format. Players take control of freedom fighter B.J. Blaskowicz as he seeks to liberate an alternate-history United States from the Third Reich. With satisfying gameplay and an emotionally charged story, Wolfenstein II looks like a good fit for Nintendo's hybrid console. It will come out later this year for $60.Credit: Bethesda
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
World of Warcraft has been out for almost 15 years, and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down anytime soon. Battle for Azeroth is the latest expansion for the venerable MMO, and as usual, it pits the ever-belligerent Alliance and Horde against each other. The expansion has something to offer PvP-oriented players in particular: a heated race against time to collect resources for a notorious pirate captain. As usual, skill optimization and teamwork will win the day. Battle for Azeroth will launch on August 14 for PC and cost $50.Credit: Blizzard