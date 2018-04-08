9 Great Games from PAX East 2018

Quake Champions

Have you had more than your fill of teamwork-based character shooters, where everyone has to work together, and taking down opponents is often ancillary to your victory conditions? Well, Quake Champions is here to remind you what made old-school competitive shooters so much fun. There are different character models, true, but the game is about one thing and one thing only: running and gunning as fast as you can, taking down every other player who crosses your path along the way. Old-school simplicity and slick new graphics combine to make Quake Champions pure, chaotic fun. The game is currently in early access, but will be free-to-play when it launches.Credit: Bethesda