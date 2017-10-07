7 Square Enix Games from NYCC We Can’t Wait to Play

Gravel

The market has been positively glutted with realistic racer sims lately, from Forza to Project CARS, but what ever happened to jumping behind the wheel, heading to the outskirts of civilization and running your friends off the road? Gravel is an off-road arcade-style racer, where you’ll compete in four different events using real vehicles from Toyota, Ford, Hyundai and more. From racing across a quarry in the Australian Outback to competing in real-life racecourses, there’s a little something for everyone in Gravel, whether you prefer to pick up and play, or hone your skills to perfection.