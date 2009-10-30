17 'Spook-Techular' Halloween Ideas
Costume Generator
Still pondering what you should be for the biggest spooky night out all year? This new (and improved) iPhone app lets you input information on your gender, the kind of party you plan to attend (from a work function to a kids' party to bar hopping) and your mood. The app then pops out a list of original suggestions, as well as directions on how to make the costumes. The suggestions run the gamut from TV, movie and sports figures, like the Golden Girls or Michael Phelps, to off-the-beaten-path options, like a Drunk Santa or perhaps a Sponge Babe SquarePants. The app, available here, costs $1.99.
Blood-Spurting Knife
It may not involve much digital tech, but this blood-knife gadget trick is sure to keep the attention on you. See how to make one for yourself here but remember to dull the knife’s edge before walking around with it. Enjoy the screams of horror when your neighbors spot the blood. Just remember to squeeze the bulb in a steady pattern like your heart would beat–if it were still beating. Bwahahaaa…
Scarecrow Game
Take some time during your trick-or-treating rounds to blast your scarecrow up in the air with this simple game from the creators of Galactic Runner. Ezone has created other Halloween-themed games like Crazy Pumpkin that you might also want to check out, but the Scarecrow game is the crème de la creep. You can see the whole selection here and even better, the game, which usually costs $0.99, will be free all day on Friday, October 30.
Pumpkin Sword
Though it’s called the pumpkin pal, this gourd-illuminating sword is more of an enemy to gentle pumpkins everywhere. By driving it through a jack-o'-lantern’s skin, you can light up the insides with five LED lights. A control button allows you to choose from several effects, but the flickering stab may be the best. On the upside, you can pull a King Arthur and remove the sword–it’s also useful as a light as you navigate dark streets. The pumpkin slayer costs $11 and is available here.
Scary Sounds for Your Potty
Do you have what it takes to withstand the toilet of terror? Then this spooky sound-generating toilet paper roll might be just the thing to get you in the mood for Halloween. You can pick it up here for under $9. That’s what I call a cheap thrill.
Costume Earbuds
So you’ve got your Frankenstein costume all geared up, but you need those nasty bolts sticking out of your noggin. Look no further–for a mere $22 a pair, you can pick up these nifty costume earbuds here. You can pump your own Thriller remake into your ears and look the part. The buds also come in sushi rolls and bananas, so you could re-enact the ol’ Banana in your ear sketch (watch the Sesame Street version here).
Samurai USB Joypad
Beware gamers! This new Samurai Warrior joypad has glowing, fearsome eyes–and buttons that might rip up your hands while you play. Even if you haven’t seen any horror flicks recently, you know that the scarier faces are, the more people are going to die. Right? The scary samurai on this controller is wearing a mask that covers a skeleton with terrifying eye-beams. You can pick up the scary controller here for $25. In the meantime, don’t look behind you...
Doodle Jump iPhone Game
This delightful iPhone game has a dark, hidden secret: a special Halloween-themed level. When you enter your name as "Boo," your character turns into a glowing ghost and monsters get a Halloween makeover. This Halloween mode is incredibly difficult as all the platforms turn black, making the navigation more precarious–and fun. The regular version of Doodle Jump is highly addictive and this Halloween mode is yet another reason to pick it up if you haven't already. It’s available here for $0.99.
Autonomous Pumpkin Vehicle
There once was a man with a pumpkin,
Who kept on searchin’ for somethin,
To scare all the neighbors,
And perhaps even Vader,
So he made a driving robotic bumpkin.
Well, that sort of worked. Here’s how to make a robotic autonomous vehicle out of a good ol’ pumpkin. This guy used a Lego set, a small motor, and a lot of love. He even added green LED eyes. I bet this vehicle would really terrify any pets in the trick-or-treating group.
42" LCD iPhone Costume
Though the iPhone costume was definitely around last year, this year it’s the belle of the tech Halloween ball. These guys have taken the costumery to the next level. The outfits took three weeks to put together, weigh 85 .lbs each, and require the wearer to carry a car battery between his or her legs (um, uncomfortable?). The 42” LCD screen can’t be easy to wear, either. If you don’t want to go quite as deep down the rabbit hole, here are some suggestions on easier iPhone costumes–or just go as a disgruntled customer and curse AT&T all night.
Buckwolf
It seems like you can use dead animals for just about anything these days. To make a truly terrifying animatronic werewolf, this Website will tell you how to modify a "Buck the Singing Deer" head and make a creepy moving werewolf. Adding scary teeth, glowing eyes, and crazy fur is just the beginning. It’s a cool study in how to totally transform a piece of silly gadgetry.
iFly Vamp
Vampires are hot, hot, hot, this year–just look around in any direction. This toy from the UK monopolizes on the blood-sucking trend with the iFly Vamp, which is "probably the world’s smallest radio-controlled flying bat." Not too shabby, even if the producers are unsure. Since it’s tiny and light, this bat can be flown around indoors or outdoors–just don’t try in gusty conditions. It has a range of up to 100 feet and costs about $33 dollars.
Home Security Pumpkin
Have you ever woken up on November 1 with a porch full of smashed pumpkins and an empty candy bowl? Knowing full well the mischief wrought on All Hallows Eve, one guy set up a wireless camera system inside the pumpkins in front of his house to catch any miscreants in the act. He tested out two systems: one no-name Chinese wireless camera set and another from Vue. You can read all about how to modify a pumpkin to protect your property here. Or you can try the low-tech version–dress up as a scarecrow and stand motionless for hours, until someone tries to vandalize your house.
LED Candles
Halloween is a billion-dollar holiday–between costumes, candy, and the inevitable dentistry work afterward, the holiday is nearing Valentine’s Day in its consumer appeal. Here’s a way to cut down on the cost: use LED candles, which are safer and completely reusable. No worries about tipping pumpkins over because these candles can be controlled remotely and have a timer function. One battery set will give you 100 hours of continuous illumination and the set costs around $20. Or set out these eyeball LED candles for a giggle.
Spirit In A Box
Here’s another do-it-yourself spooky accessory: a spirit in a box ready to rise up and possibly eat your brains. The box alternately echoes you, knocks frantically, or plays you a spooky tune from his coffin. All the instructions on how to create the blustery box are here. This seems like a good "tech-tacular" project for a geeky family with a little extra time and some imagination to boot.
3D Glasses Dress
This costume has it all–the short dress, the theme, and the delivery. 3D movies are everywhere this year, and what better way to celebrate all the 3D-ness in the world than to become a giant set of red-and-blue spectacles? It’s probably going to be too late for this year’s crop of costumes, but keep the glasses in mind for next year–who knows, by then perhaps Kanye will make them a true fashion statement. The dress is sold through Etsy, here.
Jabba the Hut Costume
There is actually a sense of technology built into this costume–it’s inflatable! At $70, this rad Jabba the Hut get-up comes with a headpiece, body with a tail, and a fan. Think you could float on the inflatable part if you were cast out into a swimming pool at a Halloween party? In any case, this is probably not the right costume if you’re trying to pick up on some hot Leia characters–but who knows? With the right lines, you might nab a Wookie.