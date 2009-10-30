17 'Spook-Techular' Halloween Ideas

42" LCD iPhone Costume

Though the iPhone costume was definitely around last year, this year it’s the belle of the tech Halloween ball. These guys have taken the costumery to the next level. The outfits took three weeks to put together, weigh 85 .lbs each, and require the wearer to carry a car battery between his or her legs (um, uncomfortable?). The 42” LCD screen can’t be easy to wear, either. If you don’t want to go quite as deep down the rabbit hole, here are some suggestions on easier iPhone costumes–or just go as a disgruntled customer and curse AT&T all night.