Best of Computex 2017
Best of Computex 2017
Computex Taipei is one of our favorite events to cover, both because it takes place in the epicenter of the technology industry and because so many important products and technologies debut there. 2017 was truly a banner year for innovation at Computex, with game-changing announcements from Microsoft and Qualcomm (Windows 10 on Snapdragon), Nvidia (Max-Q gaming laptops), AMD (Ryzen laptops) and Intel (Core i9). Of all the intriguing computers, peripherals, accessories and platforms we saw, these were the best.
Best Desktop: Dell Inspiron Gaming
Dell’s new Inspiron Gaming desktop is an affordable rig for budget-conscious gamers, and it also happens to use AMD’s latest gaming technology. The system, which starts at $599, is Dell’s first tower to use AMD’s Ryzen processors (although you’ll need to pony up for a higher-end configuration to get it).
Its aluminum body with black vents is aesthetically pleasing and looks just as much at home in an office as it does in a game room. It may not be as powerful or as wildly futuristic-looking as an Alienware machine, but it’s bringing desktop gaming to the masses, and we can certainly appreciate that.
— Andrew E. Freedman
Photo Credit: Samuel C. Rutherford/Tom's Guide
MORE: Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop is a Lean, Mean AMD Machine
Best Laptop: Asus ROG Zephyrus
The Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is something that needs to be seen to be truly believed. Its exquisite design doesn’t waste any space, cramming an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU into a chassis that’s just 0.7 inches at its thickest point. Its Active Aerodynamic System features a fold-out exhaust port to keep the machine cool, and the keyboard has a touchpad that doubles as a touch-enabled number pad. It’s sleek, it’s functional and we couldn’t take our eyes off of it.
— Andrew E. Freedman
Photo Credit: Craig Ferguson/Tom's Guide
Best All-in-One: Dell Inspiron 27 7000
The Inspiron 27 7000 is both a beauty and a best. The all-in-one uses Dell’s InfinityEdge display technology, so there’s barely any bezel around it. That puts all of the focus on the 27-inch full-HD or 4K display. Starting at $999, it uses AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs with Polaris RX 500 graphics. All of that makes this PC powerful enough for virtual reality and content-creating tasks like video editing, so this PC will empower you in your most intense endeavors.
— Andrew E. Freedman
Photo Credit: Samuel C. Rutherford/Tom's Guide
MORE: Dell's Inspiron All-in-Ones Ditch Bezels, Add Graphics Might
Best Mouse: Corsair Concept Zeus
Plugging your wireless gaming mouse in to recharge feels like a drag. However, with Corsair's Concept Zeus, all you have to do is drag the device over to a corner of its bundled gaming mouse pad, and it will start juicing up automatically. The upper-right section of the gaming surface contains a built-in Qi wireless charger, which can give power to the mouse or your phone. Concept Zeus is still a prototype, but Corsair says we'll see a working model hit the market in the near future.
— Avram Piltch
Photo Credit: Craig Ferguson/Tom's Guide
Best Keyboard: Aorus K9 Optical
We try not to think about it, but our keyboards are filled with all kinds of dirt, dust, hair and crumbs, and there are plenty of greasy fingerprint smudges on top of them. If only you could just run your keyboard under the faucet and wash all the gunk out! Enter the Aorus K9 Optical, a mechanical keyboard that's meant to get wet. After you're done rinsing it off, you'll be able to appreciate the K9 Optical's highly customizable, per-key RGB backlights and its red or blue switches.
— Avram Piltch
Photo Credit: Craig Ferguson/Tom's Guide
MORE: You Can Rinse Aorus's New Mechanical Keyboard in the Sink
Best Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ
Let’s get straight to the number that matters: The Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ monitor has a 200-hertz refresh rate, so you’ll never miss a thing. The curved, ultrawide monitor has a resolution of 3440 x 1440, and supports Nvidia G-Sync, High Dynamic Range and quantum-dot technology to prevent tearing and provide vivid, vibrant colors. It gets nice and bright, too, at 1,000 nits.
If you like a little more color in your workstation, tie Aura Sync lighting on the back cover to match up with your other gear, for an RGB-lit extravaganza.
— Andrew E. Freedman
Photo Credit: Craig Ferguson/Tom's Guide
MORE: Asus Debuts the ROG Swift PG35VQ, a WQHD HDR Display with G-Sync
Best Innovation: Intel Core i9 CPU
For the first time, Intel has a Core i9 CPU. It’s part of Intel’s Skylake-X Series, which is targeted at serious gamers and content creators who need all of the processing power they can get. The series ranges from 10 to a whopping 18 cores, which means you get 36 threads on the Core i9-7890XE. These are extremely powerful chips, and we can’t wait to see what they do for desktop gaming and content creation.
— Andrew E. Freedman
Photo Credit: Intel Corporation
MORE: Intel's Powerful Core i9, X-Series Processors Are For Gamers and Creators