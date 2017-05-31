Best of Computex 2017

Best Desktop: Dell Inspiron Gaming

Dell’s new Inspiron Gaming desktop is an affordable rig for budget-conscious gamers, and it also happens to use AMD’s latest gaming technology. The system, which starts at $599, is Dell’s first tower to use AMD’s Ryzen processors (although you’ll need to pony up for a higher-end configuration to get it).

Its aluminum body with black vents is aesthetically pleasing and looks just as much at home in an office as it does in a game room. It may not be as powerful or as wildly futuristic-looking as an Alienware machine, but it’s bringing desktop gaming to the masses, and we can certainly appreciate that.

— Andrew E. Freedman

Photo Credit: Samuel C. Rutherford/Tom's Guide

MORE: Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop is a Lean, Mean AMD Machine