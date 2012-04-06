10 Classic PC Games Begging For A Remake

Abandoned Software

They were great games in their day. But their style has disappeared from the shelves and that's a shame.

We all know Hollywood's penchant for remakes, but the video game industry is also notorious for mining the past for ideas. Most recently, I read that the old Atari 2600 game Choplifter was getting the remake treatment. This should be interesting, given the Atari 2600 was a primitive console and not one for storyline-driven games, although developers sure tried.

Many of us are nostalgic for remakes of old games. It's an easy trap in which to fall (or get sucked in). Dissatisfaction with current games drives this as much as anything. In choosing these titles, I didn't just pick them because I played them as a kid; they had an element and quality I liked.

You can find a lot of these games on sites like DOS Games Archive and Abandonia but most are unplayable on a modern machine. First, they are 16-bit games, and won't play if you are running a 64-bit version of Windows. Even if you have 32-bit Windows XP, there's a good chance it will run so fast you can't play it. These are games written for computers running as slow as 16Mhz. On a 3GHz machine it will be uncontrollable.

At the same time, gaming today is monotonous. I am tired of all the RPGs with a single character. RPGs today are either clones of Diablo or clones of Elder Scrolls. This gets tedious fast. My favorites were games where you had a party of players. That's why Wizardry, Ultima and Might & Magic all made the list.

There are other classics, too. While most can be found on "abandonware" sites, many can't be played on a modern PC, especially a 64-bit system, without a major headache. Others are just too primitive to be playable and deserve an immersive world. So here is the list of games I'd like to see get a modern retelling, using new technology and programming techniques.