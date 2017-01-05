Mattel's New Aristotle Could be the Perfect Smart Home Device for Budding Families

Mattel may be best known for Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels, but it's getting a lot smarter, adding baby monitoring, smart home controls, entertainment and education into one new device, the Aristotle.



In a nursery at home, it can function like a regular baby monitor, but it can also recognizes parent's voice to dim and lower its light, track how long a baby sleeps and soothe or wake a baby with a lullaby, other music you choose, or even content from I Heart Radio, if you so desire. For older kids, Aristotle can help with homework and teach them foreign languages, Mattel says.



(Image credit: Althea Chang)



Thanks to voice recognition, artificial intelligence and a paired smartphone app where users will set their preferences, parents can also ask Aristotle to place orders for supplies like diapers through companies including Amazon.com, Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby and Target.



While it may sound like an Amazon Echo and look somewhat like Google Home, it may not necessarily be a direct competitor to those smart home devices. Aristotle will also work with other voice assistants including Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and another soon-to-be-announced voice assistant.



Mattel says the Aristotle hub and camera will be available as a set in June for $299 at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby and Target.



