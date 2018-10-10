Huawei Mate 20 Pro Leak Reveals New Color, Triple Cameras

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro is less than a week away from its big unveiling, and now, it's been leaked in a new image posted to Twitter by serial leaker Evan Blass.



In his tweet, Blass didn't discuss in detail what we can expect from Huawei's next flagship. But the image he shared, which appears to be a press render or a photo that the company would post in promotional materials, tells an interesting tale.

For one, the smartphone comes with a gradient finish on the back that some people are calling a twilight shade. That gradient runs from a black at the bottom of the smartphone's rear panel to a light blue at the top. Along the way, shades of blue and purple make their way up the rear panel.

Once you get beyond the color choice, however, you quickly find some other surprises. For one, there's a triple-lens camera on the back of the device. We've been hearing grumblings that the camera was in the works, but instead of it having a vertical or horizontal alignment, it's instead arranged in a square. The fourth component at the top-left of the rear camera section appears to be a flash.



There's no telling from the image exactly how big the Huawei Mate 20 Pro's screen will be, but the render clearly shows a display that covers the entire face of the smartphone. There's also an icon on the screen that suggests it will indeed ship with a virtual fingerprint sensor under the glass, giving it an advantage over competitors, like Samsung, that have been trying to bring the feature to the market for quite some time.

Huawei has been largely quiet about its plans for the Mate 20 Pro. But the steady stream of rumors suggests the smartphone will be a flagship handset designed to take on Apple's iPhone XS Max and Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10. It'll likely run on the Kirin 980 chipset, which is the first Android-based 7nm processor.

Pricing and availability haven't been announced yet, but we'll get all those details and more when Huawei unveils the new smartphone at a press event on Oct. 16.