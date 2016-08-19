How to Use Twitter's Troll-Blocking Quality Filter

Twitter still has a long way to go when it comes to fighting online abuse (and just bad, spammy tweets), but the social network's new quality filter could be a step in the right direction. Available on both Twitter's web client and mobile app, the quality filter parses out what Twitter considers to be low-quality content, using parameters such as "account origin and behavior."

That sounds like Twitter can filter out extra-lewd Tweets, or ones that come from a user known for being a jerk. Last month, Twitter permanently banned perpetual troll Milo Yiannopoulos, after he encouraged his followers to direct hateful tweets at comedian and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones. It was a good first step, but there are still plenty of non-famous folks suffering from harassment on the service every day.

Hopefully the quality filter will help change that. Here's how to get it set up.

1. Open Twitter and select the Notifications tab.

2. If you're on the web, click the tiny Settings icon just above your notifications. On mobile, tap the gear icon on the iOS app, or the three-dot overflow icon on the Android version.

3. You can now toggle the Quality Filter. It may be activated by default. You can also use this menu to toggle Twitter's older "only people you follow" filter that prevents you from seeing Tweets from randoms.

4. Hit Save Changes if you're on the web. On mobile, your changes will be saved automatically.

Here's hoping Twitter's quality filter brings more thoughtful discussions -- and less hateful trolling -- to your notifications bar.