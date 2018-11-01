Killer Deal: Nintendo Switch Now Just $239 Through Google

Black Friday season is officially here and Google is kicking things off with steep discounts on some of our favorite gear.
Today only, consumers who shop via Google Express can use coupon code "WISH20" to take 20 percent off (maximum $500 off) select electronics.
If you're not familiar, Google Express is Google's membership-free shopping service, which lets consumers make purchases from major retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Target using one unified checkout account. Noteworthy sale items include after coupon/discount:
- Apple AirPods for $115.98 ($44 off)
- Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook for $159.20 ($40 off)
- Nintendo Switch for $239.99 ($60 off)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle w/ Red Dead Redemption 2 for $367.99 ($182 off)
- Sony PS4 Pro Spiderman Edition for $399.99 ($100 off)
- Apple MacBook Air 2017 for $683.20 ($316 off)
In addition to the discount, Google Express is also offering free shipping with purchases of $15 or more on "almost all merchants" through December 31. Not a bad way to start off the season.
