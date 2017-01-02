Asus ZenPhone AR Leaked: Second Tango Phone Does VR, Too

Lenovo's Phab 2 Pro soon won't be the only phone to support Google Tango. In a now-deleted blog post, chip-maker Qualcomm mentioned the Asus ZenPhone AR's specs before Asus had the chance to do so itself. GSMArena first spotted the post.

For those unfamiliar with Google Tango, it uses multiple cameras and depth sensors to detect your position indoors to deliver an unrivaled augmented reality experience. For instance, you can place virtual furniture in your room, walk around dinosaurs and shoot at robots around you.

There are currently only a few dozen Google Tango-enabled apps in the Google Play store, but hopefully more developers will support the platform as more phone makers put their weight behind it.

The phone will sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 processor and will be Daydream ready, making it the first Android handset supporting Google's VR and AR initiatives. Qualcomm's post reportedly highlighted apps like Fantastic Beasts, Google Street views and streaming apps.

Following the announcement, renowned tech leaker Evan Blass posted press renderings of the device, which you can see above. We expect to learn more about the devices at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week.