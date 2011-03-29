Trending

WWDC 2011 Tickets Selling for $5,000 on eBay

By Apple 

Missed the 12-hour window to buy tickets to Apple's WWDC 2011? You're in luck, as several auctions are underway over on eBay.

In 2010, it took only eight days for the tickets to Apple's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) to sell out. This year, each $1,599 ticket sold out within the first 12 hours despite rumors of a focus on Mac OS X Lion and the next-gen iOS software. There's even talk that the iPhone 5 won't make an appearance until June 2012, yet tickets sold out quicker than the time it takes to grow a crop of Spinach in Farmville.

But for those who missed the 12-hour window to purchase a ticket, several generous auctioneers are now offering their tickets over on eBay-- only seven are listed at the time of this writing. As expected, the ticket prices are incredibly over-inflated, ranging from $1,950-- which isn't too bad considering the original ticket price-- to an insane $4,999.99 with free shipping.

Naturally, these prices will change-- they'll either deflate or inflate, depending on who is biting. Those who actually dump a huge load into the eBay listings will receive a code and instructions on how to activate the electronic ticket. Buyers must be registered as a developer with Apple in order to activate it.

But act quick-- there's a good bet Apple will swoop in and slap the listings right off eBay much like it did with the Steve Jobs action figures (ninja and non-ninja) earlier this year. The event itself doesn't take place until June 6 to June 10 at Moscone West in San Francisco, and will be competing directly with E3 2011 which also takes place in the same timeframe, spanning June 7 to June 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Between the two, some game developers may need to take out a second mortgage on the house or sell their underwear on eBay just to pay for both conferences.