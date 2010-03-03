USB Stick Scans Your PC for Porn

For those of us who have older kids surfing the Internet, the Porn Detection Stick (PDS) could certainly be a handy tool. Developed by Paraben, this $100 thumb drive scanning device will dig through your hard drive and uncover currently stored images--or previously deleted for that matter--related to pornographic imagery.

"The Porn Detection Stick uses a complex series of algorithms to analyze flesh tones, shapes and curvatures, face detection, body part separation, and more to alert you to images likely to contain pornographic material," said Proof Pronto, a re-seller of the USB device.

Or it could just do a system wide search for *.JPG, etc.

Using Windows-compatible image detection software, the PDS will scan around 70,000 images in less than two hours. The device cannot detect pornographic videos, nor can it can scan images on the Internet. Nevertheless, Paraben promises less than 1-percent false positives on images found locally on the drive.