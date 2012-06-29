Google Finally Implements Offline Editing in Google Docs

I’ve used Google Docs almost religiously since its launch. My only gripe with it had been its lack of offline editing capability.

It looks like I’ve just had my only problem with Google Docs erased today. Google just announced offline editing for Google Docs at the Google I/O Conference.

Essentially, users will be able to make changes to a Google Doc offline. As soon as they come back online, all changes would be synced with the document. Offline editing extends to Powerpoint files as well.

The only problem I foresee with this is with documents shared with multitudes of people. Google Docs now has the ability to track changes, so I’d hate to see what would happen were multiple people to sync their changes at a similar time. But that lies more in the realm of a communication problem than a problem with Google Docs.