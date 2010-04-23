Porn Star Inspires Chinese to Jump Great Firewall

AOL reports that Japanese porn star Aoi Sola launched her Twitter page at the end of March, but with Twitter being blocked in China, Sola's Chinese fans had no way of accessing the page. Determined to see her tweets, thousands of fans are said to be passing around software that allows people inside China the ability to get around the government-imposed restrictions.

AOL goes on to say that in a story in The Dongguan Times, the paper reported people were "jumping the wall" to show their support for their favorite porn star and said users "who needed a helping hand over the Great Firewall could get instructions by e-mailing mytwitterclient@gmail.com." An email to the address in question resulted in an automated response with detailed instructions on how to access Twitter from China and included links.

Though the reason these people are getting around the restrictions is a little bit silly, it just goes to show how ineffective the restrictions can be if people want the content badly enough.

"In China you can get anything you want on the Internet, you just have to want to bad enough," said David Wolf, a tech industry expert at Wolf Group Asia told AOL.

