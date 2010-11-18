Trending

White iPhone 4 Guy Could Face Possible Jail Time

The elusive white iPhone 4 is like the unicorn.

While the white iPhone 4 was part of the announcement back in June, that particular model's been giving Apple manufacturing headaches. First it was pushed back to later this year, and now Apple's admitted defeat to the point where the white iPhone 4 won't be available until Spring 2011.

Given that kind of date, anyone wanting a white iPhone might as well wait until the inevitable refresh that'll hit next summer.

For those who want the Retina Display goodness now but also want it in a white package can go aftermarket. No, we're not just talking about a white colored case; we're talking about a full transplant. The desire for a white iPhone 4 has opened up the opportunity for modders to offer conversion kits to those brave enough to swap casings.

One particular seller is Fei Lam of Queens, NY. He's just 17 years old, but he's already raked in $130,000 from selling white iPhone 4 parts – enough to pay for college.

Lam claims that he is sourcing these parts from Foxconn, as he 'knows a guy' who has "somewhat of a relationship" with the company.

Either way, his little operation has come under scrutiny. Lam said that he received a letter from a private investigation firm accusing him of selling stolen and counterfeit goods.

Lam admitted that he doesn't know "how this legal stuff works." So it seems for now, his site whiteiphonefournow.com remains in business.

Source: NY Observer

  • house70 18 November 2010 19:32
    Dude, if you steal parts from the manufacturer, or use stolen parts from the manufacturer, especially if you resell them for a profit, you don't need to know a lot about how the legal stuff works... It's common sense.
  • rwpritchett 18 November 2010 19:41
    Any bets his Foxconn insider takes a nose-dive (with a little help) off a building? Foxconn isn't exactly kind to its workers.
  • tronika 18 November 2010 20:09
    greghomeWhy do I find this article rather uninteresting ?I have a relative who runs a small plastic factories that makes custom iphone cases, and my sister has hers with Hello kitty on it...................because the person is literally getting the oem parts. not some hello kitty 3rd party crap. this is probably the exact white iphone parts that are being manufactured.
  • sunflier 18 November 2010 20:10
    I know a guy who knows a guy who knows a guy...so excatly how is this my fault if this stuff is stolen??
  • scott_madison1 18 November 2010 20:14
    LOL kid made 130 thousand and its going to cost him 2 million when his butt gets sued!! ALL HAIL APPLE!!
  • mkyam 18 November 2010 20:41
    He bought the parts, albeit from questionable source. Bottom line is he did not steal the parts so to hell with the lawsuit. It does not take a genius to realize that the Private Investigation Firm is hired by Apple itself. Lame Steve...very lame indeed.
  • ultraman 18 November 2010 20:47
    He didn't make 130 thousand dollars. In an interview with Lam, he said he's only gotton around 30-40 thousand. Big difference.
  • 18 November 2010 20:59
    I just threw mine in bleach (the casing) it is discolored but is very easy to find and it gives it a tacky look. I like it.
  • tsnorquist 18 November 2010 21:25
    mkyamHe bought the parts, albeit from questionable source. Bottom line is he did not steal the parts so to hell with the lawsuit. It does not take a genius to realize that the Private Investigation Firm is hired by Apple itself. Lame Steve...very lame indeed.
    I'd be willing to bet there is legal recourse either criminally or civilly for purchasing stolen goods, then reselling for monetary gains.

    IANAL, but it's common sense you can't purchase stolen and sell them. What would happen if you knew someone who stole a car, sold it to you for X amount of dollars, then you turn around and sold it again.

    Age isn't an excuse. He knows exactly what he's doing.
  • kingnoobe 18 November 2010 21:25
    You don't have to be the person stealing the parts. He could still easily get busted for possesion of stolen property. If they are actually illegal parts. Doesn't seem like we know to much right now other then he got the parts from somebody that works at foxcon. And apple doesn't like him making money off of it.
