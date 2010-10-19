Trending

iPhone is Now the Favorite Toy for Toddlers

By

iPhones are for babies.

As tech-loving adults we spend a lot of time staring at our smartphones when we're not near our computers. It's funny how much we rely on a little LCD or AMOLED screen even after spending hours at our desks, but that's just how things are for us.

The technology fascination has trickled down to the youngest generation now. The New York Times has an article exploring how toddlers have embraced the iPhone as the new greatest toy.

While these children aren't updating their statuses (yet), it's easy to see how the iPhone is easily a more compelling toy than just a static picture book. While kids may still love books, the iPhone – and other smartphones like it – respond instantly to touch in a way that books cannot. Throw in a few simple games and you'll see why a toddler would prefer Angry Birds over building something with Lego.

Child development experts caution against relying too much on the iPhone. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, a psychology professor at Temple University, said that children learn best through active engagement – something that you don't get from the screen – that helps them to adapt.

Still, it's easy to understand why parents would turn to the iPhone as a toy for kids, especially with apps tailored to preschoolers, including the iGo Potty app that helps in potty training.

Read more at the New York Times.

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mayne92 20 October 2010 00:56
    "iPhones are for babies."
    Why YES...YES they are!!! lmfao
    Reply
  • squiggs77 20 October 2010 00:57
    If we ever lose our electricity infrastructure, we are all dead. No one will know how to survive.
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 20 October 2010 01:04
    squiggs77If we ever lose our electricity infrastructure, we are all dead. No one will know how to survive.
    Except for us
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 20 October 2010 01:06
    I am sure it makes a great chew toy for teething toddlers.
    Reply
  • Strider-Hiryu_79 20 October 2010 01:10
    In other news : Parents charged for child neglect due to lack of funds for diapers.

    Quote : "But we had to make a choice. Buy the iphone or buy diapers. I think we made the right choice."
    Reply
  • jomofro39 20 October 2010 01:15
    There is no way a toddler of mine would get a $200 toy. Where on earth is this a norm?

    iGo Potty? How on earth does that help? These kids will drop their iPhone into the toilet...and har har, of course it will be with what it is, yes we know, har har.

    I feel like this is totally impractical.
    Reply
  • irh_1974 20 October 2010 01:16
    You are chewing it wrong
    Reply
  • Assmar 20 October 2010 01:20
    I think it's great that millenials are so comfortable in virtual worlds. It should be second nature to them, as these babies and toddlers demonstrate. My nieces LOVE playing with virtual pianos and simple games on the phone, and they navigate with surprising ease.

    But still, we live in the real world, so it's just best to keep in mind that there're plenty of necessary learning experiences that cannot be acquired in the virtual world. So take your iphone with you WHEN YOU GO CAMPING! But go camping, fo sho.
    Reply
  • scuba dave 20 October 2010 01:23
    My iPhone was expensive enough without worrying about a toddler destroying in an angry fit when a call or text interrupts his game.

    Tiger handheld, is all he will get, at best. Worked for me.. It'll work for him.
    Reply
  • theoldgrumpybear 20 October 2010 01:24
    My 2 and 4 yo girls play with our smart phones regularly, but it does not replace the writing with crayon on walls or building with lego's or other toys.
    It is interesting to see the character recognition and "spelling" that is done with the electronic gadgets.
    A smartphone (or ipod touch) is the right size for a toddler to work with in comparison with a standard keyboard and mouse (wich they also love playing with).
    Reply