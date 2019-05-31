Target Recalls Its Lightning Cables Due to Fire and Shock Risk

If you bought an off-brand Lightning cable from Target late last year, you're going to want to listen up.

(Image credit: CPSC)

Target and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this week the recall of all HeyDay 3-foot Lightning to USB charging cables. According to a listing on the CPSC website, the cables were sold between June 2018 and January 2019 and Target sold about 90,000 units during that span.

In a listing on the CPSC website, the agency said that the cables are prone to issues with "the metal around the cord." That cord, according to the listing, will "become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards."

In the listing, the CPSC says that Target received "14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns." That was enough for the company to investigate the matter, find the problem, and issue the recall.

The HeyDay cables were designed as an alternative to the Lightning cable you can get from Apple. The HeyDay connected on one side to the familiar Lightning port in iPhones and iPads and USB on the other side. They were used to charge iPhones and iPads and allow for data transfer over the cable. Target sold them for $15.

Now Target wants them back. And the CPSC said that those who have the cable should immediately stop using it and return it to Target for a full refund.

The CPSC said, however, that before returning, consumers should ensure that they're returning the correct cable. It has a model number of 080 08 8261 on the packaging.