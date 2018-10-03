Samsung Galaxy S7 User Guide

How to Set Up Galaxy S7 Game Launcher

Enable and Set Up Game Launcher

Mobile gamers, Samsung has a cool new tool for you. The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge both offer a Game Launcher feature that lets you set a power-saving and to extend your battery life or enable a Do Not Disturb setting to block incoming messages during your games. This means longer, uninterrupted fragging sessions on the go. Here's how to enable and set up Game Launcher.

1. Swipe down on the home screen to bring up the notifications drawer.

2. Tap the Settings button on the top right.

3. Scroll down to find the Advanced Settings option.

4. Select Advanced Settings.

5. Press Games.

6. Tap Game Launcher.

7. Slide the Game Launcher toggle to the right. This activates the tool, installs it and puts the app on your home screen.

8. Tap the Game Launcher icon on your home page.

9. Enable the Do Not Disturb and Power Saving options by tapping on No Alerts During Game and Save Power During Game respectively.