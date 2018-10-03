Trending

Samsung Galaxy S7 User Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about your Galaxy S7 (and S7 Edge) including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced users.

Enable and Set Up Game Launcher

Mobile gamers, Samsung has a cool new tool for you. The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge both offer a Game Launcher feature that lets you set a power-saving and to extend your battery life or enable a Do Not Disturb setting to block incoming messages during your games. This means longer, uninterrupted fragging sessions on the go. Here's how to enable and set up Game Launcher.

1. Swipe down on the home screen to bring up the notifications drawer.

2. Tap the Settings button on the top right.

3. Scroll down to find the Advanced Settings option.

4. Select Advanced Settings.

5. Press Games.

6. Tap Game Launcher.

7. Slide the Game Launcher toggle to the right. This activates the tool, installs it and puts the app on your home screen.

8. Tap the Game Launcher icon on your home page.

9. Enable the Do Not Disturb and Power Saving options by tapping on No Alerts During Game and Save Power During Game respectively.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Metalshaper 14 April 2016 21:07
    ATT Settings-Device-Applications-Messages-Emergency Alert Settings-Emergency alerts. Turn of buttons.
  • Frank811 29 March 2017 21:52
    There is no "more" at the upper right of my call screen, just "delete." Verizon S7.
  • Juliemorrison 05 April 2017 14:17
    On the S7 am I able to change the size of the keyboard buttons?
  • techlikeme 19 October 2018 12:53
    The Swipe palm gesture works for me the best.
  • andrew.may003 31 October 2018 17:03
    These instructions are out of date for Oreo (Android 8) - it would be nice to see them updated.
  • 6008lubkin 09 November 2018 17:14
    I am still getting calls from blocked numbers. What next?
