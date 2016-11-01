These Puma Shoes Tie Themselves with Push of a Button

Puma could soon be selling its own app-controlled, self-lacing sneakers, rivaling similar kicks from Nike, and just in time for the holiday shopping season.



(Image credit: Engadget)

Using motors built into the tongues of the shoes, Puma Autodiscs can be "laced up" with a push of a button, to one of three pre-set levels of tightness, explain our friends at Engadget, who got their hands on a pair of the Autodisc shoes.

For those who don't want to bother to reach their feet, or just can't, a tap in the Puma app can also lace the shoes. When the mini motors start to slow down, you can recharge the them wirelessly, with a charging mat that comes with the shoes.

MORE: Best Fitness Trackers - Track Activity, Calories & Sleep

The Autodiscs appear to be Puma's answer to Nike's Hyperadapt self-lacing sneakers, which can tighten, hands-free, as soon as you put them on. Nike's self-lacing shoes are expected to be on sale at select Nike stores starting on Nov. 28, but buyers will need to make an appointment to even consider the purchase.



Separately in July, Puma announced an updated Evospeed Disc shoe closing system for runners.



While Puma's self-lacing Autodiscs were set to come out sometime this year, according to previous reports, the company didn't immediately respond for comment on whether that's still the case and when exactly we can expect to see them in stores.



