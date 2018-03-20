How to Get PUBG on iOS and Android

Over the last few months, a battle royale craze has been taking the video gaming world by storm, with popular titles Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds taking up a significant amount of time in the average gamer's life. And now, PUBG is making its way to mobile.

(Image credit: PUBG/Tencent)

PUBG has officially landed on iOS and Android devices in the U.S. Whether you're running the latest and greatest handsets or something a bit older, you can now download the free apps and start playing other players in the survival title. Polygon's Charlie Hall, who reviewed the game, said that it worked exceedingly well on an iPhone 6S. Those who are playing it on newer iPhones or Android devices are having similar experiences.

PUBG is one of the most popular online multiplayer games available now. The title, which is already available on the PC and Xbox One, sends you onto an island with 99 other players. When you drop from an airplane, you're equipped only with the clothes on your back. And immediately, the action begins.

How to Download It Now: Click here to download PUBG for iOS and here to download it for Android.

If you go to the ground quickly, you'll be more likely to find weapons and set out to take down other characters. If you take more time, you might find the perfect spot to land, but risk being picked off by one of your competitors.



Once you're on the ground, you need to find weapons and survive your way to the end, where if you're the last person standing, you'll be awarded a Chicken Dinner.

While the game has run quite well on higher-end hardware for months, Hall said that it's also a treat to play on mobile. Although PUBG wasn't initially designed for touch screens, the controls have been mapped well to the display, according to Hall. In fact, the controls are strikingly similar to Minecraft on an iPhone or Android device.

Ultimately, PUBG on mobile sounds like a winner. And best of all, it's free, so you can download it and give it a try without any risk.



