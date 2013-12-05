PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

Video Capture/Editing
On the Xbox One, GameDVD, allows players to record 5 minutes of video of gameplay at a time. Compare that to PlayStation’s video capture service that records up to 15 minutes of gameplay.
However, the Xbox One makes up for the shorter timeframe with Upload Studio, a rather sophisticated video editing service. Ambitious gamers can trim video and add voiceovers, picture-in-picture commentary and custom skins to their recorded clips.
The most the PS4 offers is a simple trim feature. However, videos created on PS4 can be shared to Facebook and Twitter while Xbox One clips are stuck within the confines of the Xbox Live community.
Winner: Xbox One
Although Xbox One offers a shorter record time, the accompanying editing features more than make up for it. We’re just hoping that Microsoft will expand video posting options to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch in the very near future.
Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.
I find it interesting the change of direction of both Microsoft and Sony. The 360 a more x86 design and also a low cost to entry device that sold add ons where the PS4 was a more the complete definitive home media device with its introduction of Blue Ray media and its streaming capabilities. Now they go off in opposite directions. Was there possibly collaboration between the two? Who knows.
But as it stands now they both designed distinctively different consoles that will cater to the different needs of consumers. A win for everyone.