Mozilla: 10-minute ''Private Browsing'' Spikes Common Occurrence At Lunchtimes

What time of day do Firefox users switch to "porn mode"?

Mozilla's private browsing mode is very commonly referred to as 'porn mode.' Considering this, it doesn't take a genius to figure out the conclusion most people jumped to when the results of Mozilla study revealed that most people are using it for roughly 10 minute periods at lunchtime.

Mozilla yesterday revealed the findings of a test pilot study detailing at what point people switch on private browsing, and for how long. Though Mozilla obviously didn't record what users were doing during their private browsing and the study was done on an opt-in basis for Firefox 4 Beta users, the results do provide some insight into when people are browsing the web anonymously and when they're happy to have Mozilla record their history.

Mozilla says they see spikes in private browsing at lunchtime, around the time people arrive home from work and school, after dinner, and for an hour or two after midnight.

"The 25th percentile stays on for about 4 and a half minutes, the 75th percentile around 22 minutes, and the median stays in for about 10 minutes.

Though it's certainly possible (and a lot of fun to assume) that people are switching to private browsing mode to look at naughty websites, it's also possible that overall browser use goes up at lunchtime, when people have more time to browse the web. It's also plausible that people are more inclined to engage in online shopping or banking during their lunch period and want to keep their bank details safe and secure.

  • ecnovaec 25 August 2010 05:58
    more than likely it's people going onto facebook/etc and not wanting to get caught. I doubt THAT many people do that at work... during lunch. (I do it during coffee break =P)
  • jimmysmitty 25 August 2010 06:02
    But does Private Browsing truly not record every little bit?

    That would be interesting to know.
  • zerapio 25 August 2010 06:07
    This is silly. Your browser is still making requests through your company's gateway where everything is logged. The only thing it saves you is from storing evidence in your computer, but the evidence is somewhere else (gateway).
  • zachary k 25 August 2010 06:11
    jimmysmittyBut does Private Browsing truly not record every little bit?That would be interesting to know.obviously not, it records when you use it obviously.


  • chickenhoagie 25 August 2010 06:21
    zerapioThis is silly. Your browser is still making requests through your company's gateway where everything is logged. The only thing it saves you is from storing evidence in your computer, but the evidence is somewhere else (gateway).exactly. Thats why you only trust private browsing in the security of your own home. Don't think that private browsing helps you at work, because it doesn't. anyone with network administrative access can see what you're doing :)

    but as for me, I use Chrome's incognito for my uhh...private surfing..and yes, my 1 hour lunch at home is a great time for this..hehe..yes..
  • Ciuy 25 August 2010 06:31
    hahhaaha busted !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Fetal 25 August 2010 06:43
    10 minutes to wank.
  • bourgeoisdude 25 August 2010 06:50
    Epic picture.
  • chaoski 25 August 2010 06:54
    no such a thing as private browsing at work. If your IT departments wants, they will see everything and anything you do.
  • braneman 25 August 2010 07:18
    interesting "private browsing" is tracked...
