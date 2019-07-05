15 best alarm clock apps

Alarm Clock Xtreme (Android: Free)

AVG is not a name you'd normally appreciate with timekeeping, but the antivirus stalwart also makes a variety of smartphone utilities that include Alarm Clock Xtreme, a multipurpose Android clock, stopwatch and timer app. Alarms can be set to one-offs or recurring on particular days, and can wake you through your phone ringtone, music, or even the option to turn on a particular app as your alarm (such as your music app or news reader). If you have a habit of abusing the snooze button, you can set snooze times to drop with each press, or set ways to dismiss the alarm besides an on-screen button, such as shaking the device, solving math problems or entering a captcha. A new My Day Dashboard feature can display your upcoming events, the weather forecast, and news articles front and center once you dismiss the alarm.