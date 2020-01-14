20 best screenshot tools

Windows Snip & Sketch

Before you go looking for an external screenshot app, consider one that may very well be already baked into your OS if your using Windows. Windows Snip & Sketch has been available as part of an October 2018 update, and you can also pick it up through the Microsoft Store . Snip & Sketch is a step up from your basic printscrn button, with built-in annotation and sharing tools. To snip a screengrab, press the Windows key + Shift + S, opening up a quick toolbar for quickly grabbing a rectangular, freeform, window or fullscreen snip. That saves the screenshot to your clipboard, with the option of launching Snip & Sketch to add annotations and highlights, as well as options to save or share your screenshot. You can also open external images to annotate with Snip & Sketch’s tools, or just use Snip & Sketch’s selection tools to create screengrabs that you then edit in your favorite image editor.